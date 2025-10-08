Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Mysterious wooden canoe found after Hurricane Ian still baffles experts three years later

A “highly unusual” wooden canoe that was unearthed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still puzzling experts three years later.

The canoe was discovered in Fort Myers, Florida, in fall 2022, according to state officials. 

The Florida Division of Historical Resources (FDHR) announced on Sept. 12 that the canoe’s conservation is now complete, yet the mystery of where it came from and how old it is remains.

ENEMY VESSEL THAT EXPLODED DURING 1748 BATTLE MAY HAVE BEEN FOUND IN NORTH CAROLINA RIVER

“The canoe’s form is highly unusual in Florida and research is still ongoing to determine its origin,” the FDHR’s Facebook post said. “Comparisons to similar vessels in the Caribbean suggest that it may have connections to that region.”

“If this is proven, then this canoe may be considered a cayuco, a term used in Hispanic countries to distinguish a small dugout canoe typically for riverine or coastal navigation.”

Researcher analyzing boat remains

Florida officials say a rare wooden canoe discovered after Hurricane Ian remains a mystery three years later. (Florida Division of Historical Resources)

The Sept. 12 post inspired a flurry of questions about what type of wood the canoe was made from – and a week later, Florida officials returned with their answer.

DIVERS REVEAL IMAGES OF 321-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK IN REMARKABLE CONDITION OFF COAST

“Many people asked what kind of wood the canoe was made of,” the FDHR’s Sept. 18 post read.

“Researchers think this may be the first record of a canoe in Florida being constructed of mahogany!”

“After investigation by a respected wood anatomist, it seems that the canoe is made of mahogany!”

The mahogany either came from South Florida or the Caribbean, still leaving the origin a mystery

The species is native to the northern Keys and the Everglades.

Image of canoe hull on table

Researchers say the canoe could be a cayuco, a dugout boat used for river and coastal travel. (Florida Division of Historical Resources)

“Researchers think this may be the first record of a canoe in Florida being constructed of mahogany!” officials added.

Florida was home to the first permanent European settlement in the continental U.S. It’s full of history, and archaeological discoveries continue to unravel there.

Close-up of ancient canoe wood

Officials said researchers are still investigating whether the mahogany was sourced from South Florida or the Caribbean. (Florida Division of Historical Resources)

This summer, a Florida man stumbled on a wrecked vessel while fishing with his grandson – possibly a 19th-century ship designed to carry rum.

Earlier this year, officials uncovered remnants of British structures in St. Augustine, shedding light on the city’s 18th-century history.

Source

