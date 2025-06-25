Cityplaza’s “Live the Game!” Extravaganza: Phase 2

HONG KONG, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, Cityplaza and NBA Hong Kong made a vibrant slam dunk with their incredibly successful Phase 1 of the “Live the Game!“ celebration for the 2025 NBA Finals. Now, get ready for a whole new wave of excitement in Phase 2, starting from 28 June and running through 3 August, when Cityplaza’s 2/F Atrium and Centre Bridge will transform into an Basketball Fever Challenge Carnival, igniting the passions of NBA fans, trendsetters, and sports lovers everywhere. It’s the ultimate summer hotspot to fuel your basketball fever!



Slam Dunk Your Summer: Cityplaza x NBA Brings Pro Basketball Experience to Families

Dive into the action with our NBA Mini Basketball Court and immersive basketball-themed attractions. Tackle exciting new interactive challenges, including NBA Skills Challenge Arena, Turbo Shooter, Skybound Jump Quest, and Mega LED Dribble Dash, and snap Insta-worthy photos at the Star Talent Kiosk: Wingspan Test and NBA Superstar Handprint Wall. And be sure to swing by the NBA ATELIER Pop-up Store to grab an outfit and keep your NBA fever burning bright!

What’s more, from 27 June to 3 August, Cityplaza is rolling out an exclusive shopping reward to ramp the excitement up even higher! LIVE+ members who spend a designated amount by electronic payment at designated Cityplaza and Taikoo Shing merchants can redeem a limited-edition Cityplaza x NBA Basketball Charm and an HK$50 merchant e-Voucher. You can also find lots of basketball-themed goodies at various stores throughout Cityplaza!

“Live the Game!”

Phase 2 Mini Basketball Court, New Interactive Games,

Insta-worthy Moments and Summertime Rewards

Mini Basketball Court:

Feel the thrill of a pro-level game on our NBA Mini Basketball Court. Book a slot for your electrifying showdown and unleash your basketball spirit in an epic face-off!

New Interactive Games with NBA-themed Prizes:

Show off your skills at the NBA Skills Challenge Arena . Conquer all four challenges to win! Bounce Pass Blitz: Show your precision by bouncing the ball past obstacle nets to hit the target. Sharpshooter Triple Shot: Prove your accuracy by nailing three consecutive pinpoint shots. Long-Range Sniper: Test your aim from a set distance. Can you land the ball perfectly in the net? Lightning Dribble Obstacle Course: Demonstrate your speed and agility by dribbling through obstacles in record time.

. Conquer all four challenges to win! Test your hand-eye coordination with our Turbo Shooter , dialling in the perfect shot angle and power within the time limit.

, dialling in the perfect shot angle and power within the time limit. Push your limits and discover your max leap at the Skybound Jump Quest , with four height levels to test your jumping prowess.

, with four height levels to test your jumping prowess. Put your reaction speed and dribbling skills to the ultimate test in the Mega LED Dribble Dash, controlling an on-screen player and dodging defenders with quick side-to-side movements.

Insta-Worthy Photo Spots:

Strike a pose at the Star Talent Kiosk: Wingspan Test . Measure your wingspan against NBA superstars and discover if you have what it takes to soar!

Measure your wingspan against NBA superstars and discover if you have what it takes to soar! Compare your hand size to the pros at the NBA Superstar Handprint Wall , featuring authentic hand moulds of top NBA players. See how you stack up against your favourite stars!

, featuring authentic hand moulds of top NBA players. See how you stack up against your favourite stars! Snap a pic at the Fever Pitch Basketball Zone , surrounded by over 50 official NBA basketballs for an epic, high-energy backdrop that captures your basketball passion!

, surrounded by over 50 official NBA basketballs for an epic, high-energy backdrop that captures your basketball passion! Explore the stylish and trendy NBA Glow Wall , vibrantly brought to life with dynamic lighting effects and the NBA logo’s classic red and blue colour scheme

, vibrantly brought to life with dynamic lighting effects and the NBA logo’s classic red and blue colour scheme Relive the excitement at the NBA China Season Flashbacks, where an ultra-HD LED screen will replay thrilling highlights from NBA China games, letting you bask in every unforgettable moment.

Summertime Rewards:

From 27 June to 3 August, LIVE+ members who spend HK$1,200 or more via electronic payment at designated Cityplaza and Taikoo Shing merchants can redeem an exclusive Cityplaza x NBA Basketball Charm and an HK$50 APiTA e-Voucher.

Shop like a pro! Be on the lookout for basketball-themed products at various stores throughout Cityplaza.

NBA ATELIER Pop-Up Store:

Score the hottest NBA gear at the exclusive NBA ATELIER pop-up store, featuring Hong Kong-exclusive apparel, including the brand-new collection co-designed with NBA star Kyle Kuzma. Grab your ultimate NBA fan merch and show off your fighting spirit!

