The week’s top Apple deals include the newest iPad at a record-low price

Here’s a little secret from someone who tracks Apple prices daily (yes, really): You rarely, if ever, have to pay full price — especially with Amazon Prime Day on its way. Right now, some of Apple’s most popular products are on sale, including the newest iPad and 2024 MacBook Air, both of which have just hit their lowest price ever.

AirPods and the iPad mini, on the other hand, have crept back up in price (though both are still discounted). Still, I expect those prices to fall again once Prime Day hits. So if you’re eyeing a deal, it’s worth checking back — or pouncing now if the price is right. Apple deals can be as unpredictable as the summer weather, and they rarely stick around for long.

The best AirPods deals

Amazon If you don’t like that feeling of having something wedged in your ear and don’t need active noise cancellation, these buds are the way to go. How are they different from the previous generation? The shorter stem gives them a cleaner look, and the new quick-press controls mean no more fumbling to pause your tunes or take a call. Plus, they fit better and stay put, so you won’t have to keep adjusting them while you’re at the gym or running to catch the train. “I decided to upgrade from my AirPods 2 and I’m impressed!” a happy listener wrote. “Sound quality is great! Wow! They don’t feel like they’re going to fall out of my ears and [are] very comfortable.” $119 at Amazon

Amazon Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, these AirPods feature active noise cancellation to block out nearly all ambient sound and background chatter. It’s a remarkable sensation. The first time I put them in my ears and turned on ANC, I was amazed at how well it worked. The AirPods Pro 2 also feature ANC, utilizing silicone tips to form a seal in your ears, which not everyone likes. If you don’t like that feeling of having something wedged in your ear but still want ANC, this is the way to go. $159 at Amazon

Amazon More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers snapped up these earbuds in the past month, so calling them a customer favorite might just be an understatement. They come with more features than you may expect given the tiny package: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a snug, customizable fit. “The noise cancellation amazed me,” said this shopper. “I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound.” $199 at Amazon

Amazon Named the best headphones for Apple die-hards by Yahoo Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida, the Maxes combine style and performance in a unique package (literally) — they come with a special magnetic carrying cover as opposed to a case. “Best headphones ever,” an in-love listener remarked. “Recently had a root canal done and didn’t hear a thing (my dentist said that was a first in his experience). They cancel the noise I don’t want to hear and provide superb sound for music I do want to hear.” $500 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t want to deal with charging your earbuds? These OG Apple EarPods are just $16, and they don’t often go lower than that. These come with a built-in remote to control music, phone calls and volume. “These are perfect for calls and Zoom meetings because they never run out of battery and have the best microphone,” one retro reviewer wrote. $16 at Amazon

The best iPad deals

Amazon The newest iPad is an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag with room to spare. With a spacious 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before it feel like an old tube TV. If you’ve got a habit of toggling among a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages simultaneously, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame. Save $50 | Lowest price ever $299 at Amazon

Amazon If a sleek design is at the top of your tablet wishlist, the latest iPad Air is the perfect fit. Equipped with Apple’s powerful M3 chip, it offers all-day battery life, a stunning 12-megapixel camera and a liquid retina display that makes movies and TV shows pop. “The screen resolution is really beautiful,” wrote one impressed shopper. “It’s lighter in weight than my old one and a little thinner. The camera takes gorgeous pictures.” $549 at Amazon

Amazon Are traditional iPads a bit too cumbersome for your daily routine? The smaller, more approachable iPad mini may be right up your alley. At only 8.3 inches, it’s compact enough to hold with just one hand. “A powerhouse in a compact form, designed for busy professionals and families who need both portability and performance,” wrote one erudite enthusiast. “Whether you’re managing work tasks, staying connected with loved ones, or entertaining the kids, this tablet handles it all effortlessly.” $474 at Amazon

Amazon There’s something about editing photos on an iPad that feels closer to the darkroom than a desktop — the touchscreen turns it into a hands-on craft. If you plan on using your iPad for more than casual internet browsing, the iPad Pro may be worth the investment. This version has all-day battery life, a crystal-clear ultra Retina XDR display, and even Apple intelligence. If the 11-inch display is a bit too small for your needs, it also comes in a larger 13-inch display that’s over $100 off. “This has gotta be one of the best tablets ever made in this world,” one buyer proclaimed. “It feels so sleek and futuristic.” $909 at Amazon

The best desktop and MacBook deals

Amazon This updated version of the MacBook Air features the latest generation M4 chip, meaning you’ll get a much more powerful computer with everything else you love about the Air, including its outstanding 18-hour battery life and gorgeous 13.6-inch screen. Save $149 with coupon $850 at Amazon

Amazon This model, powered by Apple’s ultra-fast M3 chip, was released in 2024 and comes with 512GB of storage, twice the amount you’ll find in the MacBook Air listed above. It’s also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you’ll find. “I am in love with this laptop,” said a besotted buyer. “[It’s] a complete game changer. I am usually a PC guy but I ended up getting a Mac to change things up. … The M3 chip is also insanely fast and the extra RAM definitely helps me browse more things at once. … Would recommend completely!” Save $400 | Lowest price ever $899 at Amazon

Amazon Looking for the best of the best? Speaking as someone who has used one every workday for the past 13 years, a MacBook Pro is likely exactly what you’re looking for. This one was released just a few months ago and comes with some of the latest features, like Apple Intelligence and the advanced M4 chip. It also has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, one of the crispest of the entire MacBook lineup. “This laptop will last a decade. The battery lasts forever. I do mild development work for my job, and this laptop is capable of handling all the Python code without issue,” said this snake handler. “This is perfect for students, professionals and more.” $1,449 at Amazon

Amazon Even at full price, I think the Mac mini is the best Apple deal out there, especially if you already have a monitor. It’s everything that a comparable iMac is, but in a smaller, way less expensive package. Many of my friends who are sound, video and photo editors swear by them. Luckily, this one is $40-50 cheaper than retail, depending on the RAM and storage you need. Not sure about those numbers? Remember this: You can always buy an external hard drive, but RAM is much harder, sometimes impossible, to upgrade. $559 at Amazon

The best AirTag and accessory deals

Amazon Thanks to AirTags, I can track my bags from drop-off to the plane to the luggage carousel. And even when the worst happens, and my bags end up in Orlando when I’m in Michigan (true story), I know where they are and how to find them. “First, we bought one Apple AirTag for my husband’s wallet. Then we bought a second one for his car keys,” said this repeat buyer. “Now, we have a four-pack, which is cheaper, for our golf bags and checked roller bags.” $75 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re guilty of being a little (or very) forgetful, an AirTag may just be that piece of tech you didn’t know you needed. It doesn’t feel or look too “techy.” In fact, it’s completely uncomplicated. Just attach it to whatever you tend to misplace often or need to keep track of, like your wallet, keys or luggage. You’ll always know where it is using the “Find My” app on your phone. It’s among our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. “I use these for everything as a chronic misplacer,” a savvy shopper said. “My most recent purchase was for my cat’s collar because she hides all over the house. It provides great peace of mind!” $25 at Amazon

The best Apple Watch deals

Amazon The 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection, and nothing you don’t, so if you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on sale, this deal is for you. “The durability is outstanding. I was a bit careless and forgot the watch in my pants when I was doing laundry,” said a forgetful fan. “Luckily, after a 40-minute wash and a 50-minute dry on high heat, the watch worked perfectly fine.” $189 at Amazon

Amazon If you have a little more to spend on an Apple wearable, the Series 10 is worth the investment. It boasts an always-on Retina display and comes with useful features like ECG apps, a fitness tracker and more. “I upgraded from a Series 5,” said this watch wearer. “The battery life is phenomenal, I can literally go two days without charging. When I do have to charge it, it’s full in about 30 minutes. Price is on par for the quality. The health sensors are nice. I know I have sleep apnea, and never got around to taking care of it. The watch notified me after about a month of use and provides data to bring in to the doctor’s office.” $329 at Amazon

Amazon This souped-up smartwatch has a titanium case and comes with different colored loop bands (depending on which option you choose). It has a larger face than standard Apple Watches and functions as a fitness tracker, GPS and more. The best upgrade for me is battery life. Up to 36 hours, 72 if you’re in low battery mode. “Not only is this thing a beast with battery life, [but] I am finding more features that I didn’t even know it had,” a shopper marveled. $763 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

