Clayton Oliver clears perception of bad blood after win over former club Melbourne

In-form GWS midfielder Clayton Oliver has sought to clear up any perception he has bad blood with former club Melbourne.

The four-time Demons best and fairest winner made headlines earlier this year when he said his new side’s training standards were “on another level” compared with what he had been used to after 10 seasons, including their 2021 premiership year, at Melbourne.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Clayton Oliver clears up perceived beef with former club

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Oliver left Melbourne at the end of last year despite having five years left to run on a lucrative contract after battling injuries, form and off-field issues over the previous two years.

He was traded to the Giants for a future third-round pick, with Melbourne even willing to keep paying most of his contract for the remainder of the deal.

Since arriving in Sydney, the 28-year-old has been arguably the recruit of the year, averaging 31 disposals and eight clearances per game.

Speaking after the Giants’ 49-point win over his old club in Alice Springs on Sunday, Oliver gave all the credit to his new environment, but wanted to clarify that he never intended to “pot” Melbourne with his comments at the start of the year.

“All credit to the Giants staff, coaches and (my) teammates,” Oliver told Channel 7.

“As I said, the first day I came in, they welcomed me with open arms.

Clayton Oliver says he had no bad blood with Melbourne. Credit: Channel 7

“I came back, as I said (earlier in the year), a bit unfit — don’t know how, but I copped a bit of slack for that. I somehow potted the Melbourne Football Club, but it wasn’t my intention.

“But just the work-rate from them (the Giants), the standards — I wasn’t that fit and now I’ve just caught up to them.

“I just love the club to be honest.”

The initial comments date back to the Giants’ Opening Round win over Hawthorn when Oliver picked up 26 touches and kicked a goal.

Speaking after that game, he revealed the step-up in training standards.

“I came back pretty unfit to be honest, a little bit fat,” he said at the time.

“Honestly these boys, the first session I came back I was running with ‘Whitters’ (Lachie Whitfield), Toby Bedford, Lachie Ash and mate, the standard they set, it’s actually on another level.

“We came back in November, there was 45 boys back, two weeks early, the whole list was back two weeks early, they’re just that hungry.

“I think that’s why I came here. I know what the boys have got, the list, and the talent we’ve — but I think it’s the hard work.”

Clayton Oliver embraces former teammate Bayley Fritsch. Credit: Channel 7

Melbourne captain Max Gawn, who lived with Oliver for a period of his time at the club, bit back on Triple M the following Monday.

“It came across my desk that maybe he might have said a few things,” Gawn told Triple M’s Mick in the Morning at the time.

“I think Clayton, when he gets put on a microphone, can always say some good stuff.

“But once again, I don’t really care what Clayton says. We’ve been texting throughout the whole week.

“I’m bullish about what we can do this year, so I’m not really focused on what he says about us.

“The standard must have been pretty good when (Oliver) was a three-time All-Australian, four-time best and fairest winner and a premiership player.

“So we had a relatively good standard for a while there.

“That answer was a bit of cheek, but to be honest, Clayton can say whatever he wants — and does — and it doesn’t affect where I’m going this year.

“I would love him to win the Brownlow, I’ll be the first one there supporting him.”

On Sunday, Oliver insisted he loved his time at the Demons and holds no ill feeling towards them.

“I was happy at the Melbourne Football Club and had a good 10 years there and obviously have lots of great mates,” he said.

“No hard feelings, I don’t think there is.

“Still really close with the boys there, talk to a lot of them all the time.

“It (the move) was just another chapter in my career and I love the Giants boys, they’ve welcomed me with open arms and I couldn’t be happier.”

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