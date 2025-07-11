ClicknClear Wins 2025 WIPO Global Award Honoured by the UN’s Intellectual Property Agency for Innovation with Global Impact

GENEVA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ClicknClear, a UK-based copyright technology platform, has been named one of ten global winners of the 2025 WIPO Global Awards, a prestigious initiative of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the United Nations agency dedicated to IP innovation and creativity. The award distinguishes startups and SMEs that have successfully leveraged IP to transform their innovations into tangible economic and social impact.



Selected from a highly competitive pool of more than 780 applicants across 95 countries, ClicknClear was recognized for its work in solving the complex copyright challenges faced by sports and performing arts where music is used to accompany their routines – a solution that provides the content and tools needed to address copyright infringement to protect both the users of music and its creators – and for demonstrating a clear and strategic use of IP to scale its solution and contribute to addressing pressing global challenges.

“This award is more than a trophy, it’s a reminder that our ideas and solutions can create real change across the world,” said Chantal Epp, Founder & CEO of UK-based ClicknClear. “We’re proud to be able to demonstrate that smart IP use, and doing things the right way from the outset, can fuel innovation that serves people in an impactful way.”

The awards were presented during the WIPO General Assemblies at WIPO headquarters in Geneva, where over 1,400 delegates, including representatives from WIPO’s 193 member states, international organizations, and innovation experts gathered to discuss the future of innovation and IP. As a winner, ClicknClear will benefit from a tailored support package that includes strategic mentoring, global visibility, and access to WIPO’s international network of IP and business partners.

“The winners of the 2025 Global Awards are not just inventive, they are strategic, impact-driven, and globally minded,” said Marcelo Di Pietro, Director of the WIPO Awards Program. “We’re proud to support their journey.”

With the visibility and support provided by the WIPO Global Awards, ClicknClear plans to further roll out and extend its solution across its partner sports and performing arts organizations. The team is currently working with lead customers to launch its next-generation technology that expands support to include the world’s first blanket music licensing system for Video-on-Demand services, and welcomes collaboration opportunities with such services.

ABOUT CLICKNCLEAR

ClicknClear is an award-winning music rights tech platform delivering officially licensed music to sports that use music to accompany their routines worldwide (‘choreographed sports’) and performing arts for both in-person events and live-stream & video-on-demand services. Backed by music industry record labels and publishers, it is the world’s first company to solve the complex music licensing issues in such uses. Its unique suite of technologies – from rights management, licensing, license verification, and Video-on-Demand support – helps address copyright infringement, protecting both the users of music and its creators.

ClicknClear works with:

event producers such as the International Olympic Committee.

sports governance organizations at international and national levels in sports and performing arts such as gymnastics, figure skating, artistic swimming, dance, dressage, jump rope, cheerleading, indoor skydiving, marching band, color guard, and show choir.

third-party and owned Video-on-Demand channels such as FloSports and sports governance organizations at international and national levels and their broadcasting partners.

WHAT IS WIPO?

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is the United Nations agency that serves the world’s innovators and creators, ensuring that their ideas travel safely to the market and improve lives everywhere.

We do so by providing services that enable creators, innovators and entrepreneurs to protect and promote their intellectual property (IP) across borders and acting as a forum for addressing cutting-edge IP issues. Our IP data and information guide decisionmakers the world over. And our impact-driven projects and technical assistance ensure IP benefits everyone, everywhere.

ABOUT THE WIPO GLOBAL AWARDS

The WIPO Global Awards honor startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that use intellectual property (IP) as a driver for innovation, business growth, and positive social impact.

The program is organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, and is part of its broader mission to foster innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.

