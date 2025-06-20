HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Club Med, the global leader in premium all-inclusive holiday experiences, capped off a record-breaking 2024, marking a year of significant growth and strategic achievements. As the brand enters its 75th Anniversary this 2025, Club Med is poised to build on this momentum to capitalise on its successful upscale transformation and the rising demand for upscale all-inclusive experiences.



Club Med Achieves Record-Breaking Performance in 2024 and Sets Sights on 2025 with Exciting Developments

Key global achievements in 2024 include:

Business Volume reached €2,090M, up +7% at comparable exchange rate.

Resort beds capacity increased by +5%, with 100% of Premium or Exclusive Collection Resorts since April 2024.

More than 1.5 million clients vacationed at Club Med, up +1%.

Average room occupancy rate reached 75%, marking a 2-point increase for Premium and Exclusive Collection Resorts.

In line with the move upmarket and accelerating growth in ski vacation, with average daily rate increased by +7% at comparable exchange rate.

Very strong momentum for Mountain Resorts’ winter and summer season, with a 20% increase in Business Volume, representing 35% of the company’s global business.

Bookings in H1/2025 already tracking ahead of 2024 by 5.7%.

ESAP region Business Volume grew 24% YoY and saw 5.5% increase, driven by Mountain Resorts in Japan, China, and the European Alps.

Solidify the brand’s market presence in Vietnam, with 32% year-on-year increase in total sales. Hokkaido resorts capturing 56% of total sales from Vietnam for ski travel in 2024, while Maldives, Bali ranks second in sales.

Bruno Courbet, Country Director for Thailand, Indonesia, India and New Markets, added: “Vietnam’s exceptional growth underscores the success of our efforts to build a strong and resonant brand within this dynamic market. The remarkable traction we are seeing in ski travel to Hokkaido, alongside the continued popularity of destinations like Maldives, Bali, demonstrates the evolving travel aspirations of Vietnamese consumers.”

Following the evolving global tourism industry, Club Med has identified three key trends driving the development of its holiday experiences in 2025:

1. Strengthening Leadership in Premium All-Inclusive Travel

2. Meeting demand for Summer Mountain Holidays

3. Commitment to Sustainability

Looking ahead, Club Med is strategically expanding its global footprint with new resorts, thoughtful renovations and a commitment to sustainable tourism, including:

First BREEAM Certified Resort in Asia Pacific (2026)

First Beach Resort in the Gulf States (2028)

Beach & Safari Resort; Exclusive Collection Property (2026)

Renovations: Thailand (2025); Indonesia (2026)

Disclaimer: This media release is distributed in the Vietnam region; the booking terms and conditions may only apply to specific markets. Additionally, this release is available for pickup by other regional news channels, offering opportunities for broader coverage and increased visibility.

