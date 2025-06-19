MAIDO, LIMA, IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

TURIN, Italy, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The world of gastronomy came together in Turin, Region of Pidemont, this evening to celebrate The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Lima’s Maido named The World’s Best Restaurant. Hosted at Lingotto Fiere, the awards ceremony recognises culinary excellence across 22 territories and five continents, with 10 new entries joining the 1-50 list.



Maido in Lima is named The World’s Best Restaurant at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, held in Turin, Region of Piedmont, Italy on the 19th June.

Maido, the celebrated Nikkei restaurant helmed by chef-owner Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura, climbs from No.5 in 2024 to claim the top spot. Known for blending meticulous Japanese technique with vibrant Peruvian ingredients, Maido offers a multi-course tasting menu rooted in seasonality and cultural storytelling. From its warm ‘Maido!’ greeting to the final bite, the experience reflects more than 15 years of innovation and dedication. It is followed in the ranking by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo, Spain, and Quintonil (No.3) in Mexico City.

For the full 1-50 list, click here .

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, comments: “It is with great excitement that we announce Maido as The World’s Best Restaurant 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Chef Micha and his team deliver an unforgettable dining experience, merging tradition with cutting-edge creativity. This year’s list celebrates a true breadth of incredible gastronomic talent, underscoring the growing global appreciation for diversity, creativity and excellence in hospitality.”

Albert Adrià, chef-owner of Enigma (No.34), receives the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2025, the only accolade voted for by fellow chefs. Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, the visionary duo behind Osteria Francescana, are jointly recognised with the Woodford Reserve Icon Award for their culinary innovation and impactful social projects.

Maxime Frédéric, of Cheval Blanc Paris and Plénitude (No.14), is named The World’s Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Sosa, while Mohamed Benabdallah of Asador Etxebarri earns The World’s Best Sommelier Award for his deep expertise in wine and masterful pairings.

Potong in Bangkok (No.13) takes home the Highest New Entry Award 2025, while Ikoyi in London (No.15) earns the Highest Climber Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. Celele in Cartagena (No.48) is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award for its commitment to biodiversity and regional heritage.

Angélica Ortiz, an aspiring Colombian chef, wins the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in association with Parmigiano Reggiano.

