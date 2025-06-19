Short on outdoor space? This Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a sizzlin’ 50% off

Small patio? No patio? Heading to a tailgate party? One way to satisfy your charred-food cravings without a big ol’ barbecue? An indoor grill. I’ll admit, the idea has always conjured up visions of a smoke-filled house — no thanks. But then I came across the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle. Legions of reviewers have attested that excessive smoke is not a problem; not to mention, it can be used as an air fryer, among many other things. Needless to say, this appliance quickly earned a spot on my kitchen wishlist, and it happens to be marked down by $185 (that’s 50% off). I’m getting hungry just pondering the possibilities…

Amazon With seven one-touch functions and a built-in smart thermometer, this Ninja’s got everything you need for whipping up delicious meals far, far away from the mosquitoes out back. $185 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our price trackers tell us that this kitchen workhorse has only dipped lower than its current price one time, so if you’re considering it, now would be wise to jump on this Amazon deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

With seven cooking functions (grill, barbecue griddle, air-crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate), the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro can replace several appliances, and you just might find yourself using it more than your full-sized oven. Plus, who wants to turn their kitchen into a sauna come August?

The grill grate can reach 500° F for achieving a nice sear on your steaks, while the flat-top griddle is ideal for stir-frying proteins and veggies. And when it comes to enjoying your favorite crispy-crunchy foods, it also turns into a 4-quart air fryer. Cooking for a crowd? Its roomy capacity can hold enough food for a family: up to six steaks with sides on the grill, or six pancakes on the griddle.

One of its coolest features has to be the included Foodi Smart Thermometer, which has four protein settings and nine doneness levels to ensure your food is cooked to perfection. A smoke control system consisting of a temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield and cool air zone help prevent your kitchen from becoming a fume-filled mess.

As far as cleaning is concerned, its PTFE/PFOA-free, nonstick grill grate, crisper basket and griddle plate are all dishwasher-safe.

Keep your cool and let this thing apply the heat to your fajitas. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need more convincing? Here’s what some of its 15,000-plus five-star reviewers think.

Pros 👍

“Bought this a week ago and have used it at least twice a day,” wrote this grillmaster. “Easy to use and cooks everything to perfection. What have I prepared on my grill? Burgers, steaks, bacon, eggs, baked banana bread, stir-fried vegetables, baked potatoes, air-fried foods, grilled sandwiches and reheated foods. Replaced [my] toaster oven, air fryer and [I’ve] rarely used [my] stove except for steaming or boiling. Stays on my counter, cleans easily … and no smoke … a real time saver.”

“I honestly like meat and poultry grilled on this better than on my outdoor grill,” shared a crafty carnivore. “I am able to control the temperature better. The meat is much juicier. It’s just easier to use and I’m not standing outside in the heat in the summer.”

But, hey, it’s not just for the warmer months! “Nothing better than grilling in the winter, and the smart thermometer cooks the food perfectly every time,” said this chill customer. “I can cook meat for four all at once! We use this to cook every meal and almost never use the oven or stove anymore. Life-changing!”

Cons 👎

This reviewer was “inclined” to complain thusly: “[The] only thing I dislike about this item is that it sits a little bit at a slant, so your food can slide down towards [the] grease catcher.”

“Only complaint is the top inside lid and having to clean it,” groaned one shopper. “That is a pain because of the awkward angle. If they can figure out an easier way to clean this, then it would be a perfect product.”

Amazon This multitasker really “raises the char” when it comes to kitchen appliances. $185 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

