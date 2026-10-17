Conor Kennedy, RFK Jr’s son, celebrates wedding with Brazilian pop star in gorgeous setting

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Rio de Janeiro’s beaches, mountaintops and historic streets were among the scenes of the wedding celebration of Conor Kennedy and Brazilian pop star Giulia Bourguignon Marinho earlier this month — with plenty of images circulating across social media in recent days.

Conor Kennedy is a son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health & Human Services in the Trump administration.

The three-day wedding celebration, which kicked off Oct. 8, included a blessing at the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, a ceremony at the downtown church Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé and a reception at a historic mansion in Jardim Botânico, according to reports.

The couple officially married in a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles in March, Vogue reported.

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“We wanted to celebrate not just the wedding, but also Rio de Janeiro, the city we love,” Marinho, who is professionally known as Giulia Be, told the outlet.

“Being there, overlooking Rio, with our family was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

Earlier this year, Marinho told Brazilian outlet Globo she saw it as “the only chance to bring all of [Kennedy’s] friends and all of his family to Brazil,” and she “wanted to show them a good time.”

She recalled that she told her then-fiancé, “‘My love, I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts.'”

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The church where the couple’s ceremony was held, commonly called the Antiga Sé, sits in Rio’s historic center.

It dates back to 1808, when, after the Portuguese royal court arrived in Brazil, it served as their royal chapel and cathedral.

Nearby Praça XV de Novembro is a historic square that hosts a Saturday flea market, where shoppers browse antiques, records and clothes, according to The New York Times.

The area also offers visitors proximity to other historic sites and waterfront views.

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The festivities reportedly began with a welcome party in the hills of Alto da Boa Vista.

The next day, guests joined the couple for beach volleyball on Ipanema before attending the blessing at Christ the Redeemer, atop Corcovado Mountain.

The statue sits within Tijuca National Park, where visitors can take in views across the city.

The reception took place at Instituto Brando Barbosa in the neighborhood of Jardim Botânico, which is home to the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden, a public attraction known for its plant collection and historic grounds.

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Conor Kennedy is a grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s brother.

Vogue noted that Marinho’s Calvin Klein slip dress for the wedding blessing evoked the understated elegance of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Conor Kennedy’s late aunt by marriage.

RFK Jr. shared family photos from the festivities on social media. Pictures showed the wedding party beneath the Christ the Redeemer statue; his wife, Cheryl Hines, pictured alongside samba dancers; and the newly married couple checking their phones for updates on the Seminoles-Cardinals game.

In a response on Instagram, his new daughter-in-law commented, “Love you, Bobby.”

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The bride added, “It made me so happy seeing all of you enjoying my hometown.”

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