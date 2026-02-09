Cuba says international airlines can no longer refuel there as Trump turns up the pressure

Aerial view of Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, taken from an airplane on April 3, 2025.

The Cuban government said international airlines can no longer refuel in the island nation due to fuel shortages after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country that supplies the communist country with oil.

Cuba’s leadership said Sunday that the country will run out of aviation fuel from Monday, likely disrupting airlines operating there, according to EFE news agency, which cited two sources. The kerosene shortage is expected to persist for the next month, with all of Cuba’s international airports affected.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry and the Cuban Embassy in London did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The Trump administration has sought to tighten the U.S. chokehold on Cuba since Jan. 3, when it conducted an audacious military operation to depose Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Cuba’s government.

Trump, in an executive order issued at the end of January, said the Cuban government constituted “an unusual and extraordinary threat,” which required a national emergency declaration.