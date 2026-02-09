Queenslanders on cyclone alert as tropical low brings heavy rainfall to much of state

Queensland is preparing for more wild weather as a tropical low builds off the north coast, with the possibility that it could develop into a cyclone.

Millions of locals are being warned to prepare for several days of drenching rain and storms, with some parts of the state expected to receive more than 90mm.

Speaking on Sunrise on Tuesday, Senior Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Dean Narramore, said the chances of the tropical low developing into a cyclone remain low at this stage.

“There’s a number of scenarios that the low might do later this week and more so into next week, but a pretty hostile environment for it to develop later this week,” Narramore said.

Narramore recognised that there is a low chance the system will develop into a tropical cyclone, acknowledging “it is cyclone season”.

BoM’s Dean Narramore warns a tropical low off the Queensland coast could develop into cyclone. Credit: Sunrise

The tropical low is likely to stay offshore well into the week and even into early next week, with forecasters warning of a very wet and stormy week ahead for Queensland.

“We’re going to see widespread showers, rain, and thunderstorms across much of western and northern Queensland this week,” Narramore said.

Southeastern Queensland will experience isolated showers and storms initially, but conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly on Thursday, with a chance the system will develop into a tropical cyclone.

“That’s going to really ramp up Thursday and into the weekend. We’re likely to see widespread heavy rain and storms at the end of the week and into the weekend,” the meteorologist warned.

Flash flooding is quite possible as the severe weather system moves through the state.

