Deadly helicopter crash kills 2 pilots battling raging wildfire in Yosemite

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Two pilots were killed when a firefighting helicopter crashed while battling a wildfire in Yosemite National Park.

The helicopter went down while conducting water bucket drops on the Dome Fire on Sunday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The pilots were the only people aboard the aircraft. They worked for Precision Helicopters, a company contracted to support the firefighting operation, the AP reported.

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The deceased pilots were later identified as Ryan Cutter and Greg King, according to social media posts from Precision Helicopters.

Cutter had been a helicopter pilot since 2011, including a year-and-a-half with Precision Helicopters, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was described as a “deeply loved husband, son, friend and godfather” on GoFundMe.

King had previously worked on wildland fires in Alaska and extensively alongside the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, according to a statement from the agency.

The agency said King had close ties to its wildland firefighting community, including loved ones who currently work for the division.

“Greg was a dedicated aviator and a dear friend to many of us,” the agency said. “We are mourning both pilots who bravely supported firefighting efforts, and our hearts go out to their families.”

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Precision Helicopters also paid tribute to Cutter and King in a social media post following the crash.

“These two men brought honor to the mission. Their dedication and service will never be forgotten,” the company wrote.

The Super Puma helicopter was using a water bucket to help suppress the Dome Fire when it crashed near a lake, Benjamin Cossel, a spokesperson for the Federal Complex Incident Management Team overseeing the firefighting response, told AP.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation, according to the FAA.

Hundreds of firefighters are continuing to try to contain the Dome Fire.

The crash occurred as hundreds of firefighters continued working to contain the Dome Fire, which started on Sept. 15 near Wawona, California.

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About 580 personnel were battling the wildfire, which had burned roughly 4.7 square miles and was about 15% contained, the AP reported.

The crash site was southeast of Ostrander Lake, about seven miles northeast of Wawona and roughly nine miles south of Yosemite’s El Capitan, according to the AP.

A procession carrying the two deceased helicopter pilots was seen traveling through Merced on Monday, Sept. 21, according to Fox 26 in California.

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Writing on Facebook about the somber procession shown on video, one user said, “Prayers for their families and loved ones. May they rest in peace.”

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Another said, “They paid the ultimate price for all of us. May God bless their families.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

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