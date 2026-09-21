Hearts go out to much-loved AFL champion Marcus Bontempelli after another near miss at the Brownlow Medal

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli created a slice a history on Brownlow night as the AFL’s top honour once again eluded him.

The champion midfielder has arguably been the best player in the league over the past decade, but has yet to win the Brownlow Medal.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Nick Daicos claims Brownlow with record 47 votes

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On Monday night, he polled 34 votes to finish a distant third behind winner Nick Daicos on 47 votes.

It’s the third time he has finished in the top three.

He polled another eight best on ground performances to make his 60 in his career. That took him past Patrick Dangerfield (56) for the most in history, while Lachie Neale also moved up to second (57).

Bontempelli arrives with wife Neila. Credit: Getty Images

Bontempelli also rocketed up to third in the overall leaderboard with a staggering 247 votes, behind only Dangerfield and Gary Ablett Jnr, who are both tied on 262 votes.

That comfortably gives him the title of most votes without a Brownlow Medal, passing Scott Pendlebury (230) and Joel Selwood (214) for the unwanted honour.

Players don’t play for individual accolades, and Bontempelli already has all the other major awards, including three AFLPA MVP titles and the AFLCA champion player of the year to go with his eight All-Australians and a premiership.

But not winning the Brownlow feels like one of the great injustices for the future Hall of Famer.

There’s every chance he overtakes Dangerfield and Ablett in the overall tally next year, but his chances of winning will be even harder with prolific vote-getter Zak Butters set to be his teammate.

“Marcus, Marcus, Marcus … so close. You gotta feel for Marcus don’t you? Every year he is right up there and he takes it so well,” Bec Maddern said on Seven.

There was also an outpouring of love for the superstar on social media.

“Shame he will never win one,” one fan said.

“Hoping for next year! The legend deserves one,” another said.

“Bont really deserves a Brownlow. I’m a Melbourne supporter and I have huge respect for him,” another added.

“No player has polled more three-vote Brownlow Medal games than Marcus Bontempelli with 60. Bont has played 282 games. So more than one in five games across his entire career he was deemed BOG by the umpires. Simply incredible,” another said.

While Bontempelli claimed a series of overall records, Daicos also wrote his name into the history books.

As well as breaking the season record with 47 votes, Daicos polled an absurd 13 best on ground performances, including a stretch of six in a row.

The Collingwood superstar is now up to 33rd overall with 156 total votes at a ridiculous average of 1.42 votes per game.

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