Monday, September 21, 2026
Google search engine
HomeMedia News6 countries across Terumo Asia Pacific officially recognized as Best Workplaces™ Certified...
Media News

6 countries across Terumo Asia Pacific officially recognized as Best Workplaces™ Certified by Great Place To Work®

admin
By admin
0
26

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Terumo is proud to announce that 6 countries across Terumo Asia Pacific have officially been recognized as Best Workplaces Certified by Great Place To Work®.


This is truly an extreme prestige and honourable recognition for Terumo where it emerges as a champion of creating world-class workplaces for its associates.

Congratulations to Terumo’s Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia colleagues who have been role models in creating outstanding workplace cultures across Southeast Asia’s healthcare & biopharma sector.

“At Terumo, we believe a powerful employee experience is one where purpose meets personal meaning. By thoughtfully designing meaningful and personalized experiences, we enable every associate to connect their aspirations with our shared purpose—and to feel a deep and genuine sense of belonging. Being recognized as a Best Workplace affirms this commitment and celebrates the culture we have built together.” by Geraldine Koh, Regional HR and Communications Director, APAC.

Let’s celebrate the people-first organizations shaping the future of healthcare and biopharma in the region!

What is the Southeast Asia Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma list?
The Southeast Asia Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma list recognizes organizations that have created outstanding workplace cultures based on confidential employee feedback. The list celebrates healthcare providers, biopharma companies, MedTech organizations, and related employers that deliver a consistently positive employee experience across Southeast Asia.

What makes this a regional recognition?
Unlike country-level lists, organizations are benchmarked against leading healthcare and biopharma employers across Southeast Asia. This creates a more rigorous standard by evaluating workplace culture across multiple markets, employee populations, and operating environments.

Share the news!
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7475476650076565504

Official Announcement:
https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/best-workplaces/sea/healthcare-and-biopharma/

Source

Previous article
Specialised Therapeutics Expands Partnership with Incyte to Include Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura®) in Australia
Next article
Hearts go out to much-loved AFL champion Marcus Bontempelli after another near miss at the Brownlow Medal
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024