6 countries across Terumo Asia Pacific officially recognized as Best Workplaces™ Certified by Great Place To Work®

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Terumo is proud to announce that 6 countries across Terumo Asia Pacific have officially been recognized as Best Workplaces™ Certified by Great Place To Work®.

This is truly an extreme prestige and honourable recognition for Terumo where it emerges as a champion of creating world-class workplaces for its associates.

Congratulations to Terumo’s Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia colleagues who have been role models in creating outstanding workplace cultures across Southeast Asia’s healthcare & biopharma sector.

“At Terumo, we believe a powerful employee experience is one where purpose meets personal meaning. By thoughtfully designing meaningful and personalized experiences, we enable every associate to connect their aspirations with our shared purpose—and to feel a deep and genuine sense of belonging. Being recognized as a Best Workplace affirms this commitment and celebrates the culture we have built together.” by Geraldine Koh, Regional HR and Communications Director, APAC.

Let’s celebrate the people-first organizations shaping the future of healthcare and biopharma in the region!

What is the Southeast Asia Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma list?

The Southeast Asia Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma list recognizes organizations that have created outstanding workplace cultures based on confidential employee feedback. The list celebrates healthcare providers, biopharma companies, MedTech organizations, and related employers that deliver a consistently positive employee experience across Southeast Asia.

What makes this a regional recognition?

Unlike country-level lists, organizations are benchmarked against leading healthcare and biopharma employers across Southeast Asia. This creates a more rigorous standard by evaluating workplace culture across multiple markets, employee populations, and operating environments.

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Official Announcement:

https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/best-workplaces/sea/healthcare-and-biopharma/

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