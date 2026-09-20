BioShanghai Week 2026 Opens — Joining Forces to Build a Global Biopharmaceutical Innovation Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Yicai Global:

On September 17, the BioShanghai Week 2026 opened at Zhangjiang Science Hall in Shanghai. Themed “AI for Biopharma, Health for All,” this year’s event brings together innovation resources from around the world to foster an open, collaborative innovation ecosystem for the biopharmaceutical industry.

The opening ceremony marked the launch of the “Connect Globally: Shanghai–London Life Sciences Innovation Partnership.” The ceremony was attended by representatives of Chinese and British institutions, including Zhangjiang Group, Shanghai Minhang Biomedical Industry Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiading Industrial Zone Development (Group) Co., Ltd., London & Partners, Imperial College London, and Oxford University Innovation. Going forward, London Life Sciences Week and BioShanghai Week will work more closely to connect research capabilities, industry resources, and innovation platforms in life sciences across China and the UK, creating an open, efficient platform for international exchange and cooperation.

The ceremony also unveiled the “Empower the Future: BioShanghai Investment and Financing Ecosystem Partnership,” bringing together representatives from domestic and foreign equity investment and financial institutions. These included Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co., Ltd., Advantech Capital, CBC Group, Pudong Venture Capital Group, GL Ventures, HongShan, Jefferies Financial Group, Guotai Haitong Securities, New Alliance Capital, YUNION Healthcare Ventures, and Shanghai Hongsheng Capital. Together, these partners will work to align capital with industry and build a biopharmaceutical capital ecosystem that supports companies at every stage of their life cycle.

The BioShanghai Week 2026 officially opened. Running from September 17 to 20, this event follows a “1+5+1+1” framework: one opening ceremony, five thematic tracks, one exhibition with matchmaking sessions, and one Bio-Tour of industry sites. It brings together entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, clinical PIs, and other key players to address practical challenges in frontier technologies, research commercialization, industry collaboration, and business growth. Activities are organized around five themes: Innovation Integration, Clinical Translation, Capital Empowerment, Ecosystem Services, and Coordinated Healthcare Development. To connect resources efficiently, formats such as “One Room One Topic,” closed-door discussion, project roadshows, one-on-one meetings, and Bio-Tour are adopted.

This year, BioShanghai Week returns with an upgraded format, aiming to position itself as a global bellwether for cutting-edge biopharmaceutical technologies and a gateway for cross-border collaboration. Over the years, Zhangjiang Pharma Valley has become an internationally recognized and influential signature brand of the biopharmaceutical industry. Pairing BioShanghai Week with the Zhangjiang brand will further raise both the profile and market vitality of Zhangjiang Pharma Valley, creating a premier annual dealmaking summit that connects global capital with Chinese pharmaceutical innovation and takes Chinese breakthroughs to global markets. These efforts will support Shanghai’s ambition to become “the world’s most supportive city for innovative drugs and medical devices.”

The 2026 Jiading District Biopharmaceutical Industry Development Promotion Conference and the 2026 Minhang District Biopharmaceutical Ecosystem Promotion Conference were held on the same day. Both events support Shanghai’s drive to develop high-end medical device industry clusters and help land innovation resources and outcomes in the city.

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