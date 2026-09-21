Ennas Gifts Debuts New Resin Gift Collections Highlighting Meaningful Design and Detailed Craftsmanship

Backed by more than 20 years of resin craft experience and international market insight, Ennas Gifts supports global brands, importers, and retailers with integrated OEM/ODM product development.

QUANZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Quanzhou Ennas Gifts Co., Ltd. (“Ennas Gifts”), a resin gift manufacturer and OEM/ODM product development partner, has introduced its latest resin gift collections. Based in Quanzhou, Fujian, for international sales, customer service, and product development coordination, and with its own manufacturing base in Longyan, Fujian, the company combines global market experience with integrated product development and manufacturing capabilities. Ennas Gifts works with brands, importers, and retailers on customized resin gift programs, with a focus on detailed craftsmanship, emotional design, reliable production, and market-specific compliance.



A selection from Ennas Gifts’ signature angel collection showcases hand-painted resin figurines designed around family, love, friendship, faith, blessings, and cherished memories.

New Resin Collections Built Around Meaningful Design

The 2026 collections span seasonal resin decorations for Christmas, Easter, and Halloween, as well as garden accents, religious gifts, and year-round home decor. Building on traditional gift themes, the design team places greater emphasis on detailed sculpting, distinctive surface textures, and emotional expression, while continuing to develop products for different consumer occasions and markets.

Selected new designs also introduce updated sculptural finishes across Christmas, Nativity, and religious gift lines. For example, some Nativity pieces use knitted- and textile-inspired sculptural textures to give traditional themes a softer, warmer, and more contemporary appearance. These details reflect Ennas Gifts’ approach to refreshing familiar gift categories through material expression, surface treatment, and careful hand finishing.

Crafting “Meaningful Message Figurines”

Ennas Gifts centers product development on emotional connection rather than decoration alone. The company has developed particular expertise in “meaningful message figurines” – resin pieces that combine sculptural form with words, symbols, and themes intended to express affection, encouragement, faith, remembrance, and other personal sentiments.

The company’s signature angel collection is one of the key product directions in its latest launch. New angel designs draw on themes such as family, love, friendship, faith, blessings, and cherished moments. By integrating meaningful words, subtle symbols, floral details, and sculptural elements into the design, Ennas Gifts aims to create figurines that serve both as decorative pieces and as thoughtful gifts with emotional meaning.

Comprehensive OEM and ODM Solutions for Global Brands

Ennas Gifts’ core team has worked in the resin craft industry since 2006, while founder Wendy Luo began her career in the international gift business in 1999. The company established its own manufacturing base in Longyan, Fujian, in 2010. Today, its Quanzhou business team and Longyan production team work through an integrated development process covering customer communication, product development coordination, mold making, sampling, spraying, hand painting, quality control, and mass production. With more than 50 skilled workers at the production base, Ennas Gifts maintains flexible manufacturing capacity. Its MOQ starts at 300 pieces, supporting both new-product testing and ongoing collection development for international gift partners.

Over the years, Ennas Gifts has built long-term customer relationships through consistent product quality, responsive communication, and reliable delivery. Some partnerships have continued for more than 15 years, including its long-standing cooperation with U.S. gift company Blossom Bucket. Today, Ennas Gifts serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and other markets, working with brands, importers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers on customized resin gift programs.

The company has also participated in international trade events, including the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, to present new collections and meet global buyers. Ennas Gifts continues to engage with brands, importers, and retailers seeking customized OEM/ODM development for new gift collections.

Product Compliance and Paper-Based Packaging

European and North American markets have specific product-safety and material requirements for imported giftware. Ennas Gifts addresses material selection and testing requirements during product development and sampling so that project specifications can be aligned with customer and destination-market needs at an early stage.

Materials, paints, and surface finishes are selected according to customer specifications and applicable destination-market requirements. Over the years, selected products have undergone third-party laboratory testing and achieved passing results for applicable requirements, including relevant U.S. CPSIA and California Proposition 65 tests. For OEM/ODM projects with specific compliance requirements, Ennas Gifts can coordinate material confirmation and appropriate third-party testing as needed.

For packaging, the company primarily uses paper-based inner boxes and corrugated outer cartons for its resin products. Packaging structures are reviewed and adjusted to provide suitable protection for fragile items during international transportation while minimizing unnecessary material use.

The Vision Behind the Brand

Ennas Gifts’ focus on emotional design and detailed craftsmanship reflects the vision of founder Wendy Luo, who began her career in the international gift business in 1999 and later built the company’s integrated trading and manufacturing operations.

“After more than two decades in this industry, I still enjoy seeing an idea become a product that someone genuinely wants to give to a person they care about,” said Wendy Luo, founder of Ennas Gifts. “Angels have always been one of our most important collections, but what matters most to us is the emotional meaning behind each product. Whether it represents love, family, friendship, faith, or a cherished memory, we want every piece to tell a meaningful story.”

“Our role is not simply to manufacture what a customer sends us,” Luo added. “We want to combine the designer’s creativity, the customer’s knowledge of the market, and our manufacturing experience to turn an idea into a product that consumers can connect with emotionally.”

About Quanzhou Ennas Gifts Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Ennas Gifts Co., Ltd. is a resin gift manufacturer specializing in figurines, seasonal decorations, religious gifts, garden accents, and home decor. Based in Quanzhou, Fujian, with its own manufacturing base in Longyan, the company combines international sales and product development experience with integrated manufacturing capabilities. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Ennas Gifts provides OEM/ODM product development, sampling, manufacturing, and quality assurance services and introduces more than 600 new products each year.

Looking ahead, Ennas Gifts remains committed to working with global partners and designers to transform creative concepts and market insights into well-crafted resin gifts with lasting emotional and commercial value.

Media Contact:

Company: Quanzhou Ennas Gifts Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.ennasgifts.com/

Email: wendy@ennasgifts.com

Address: Floor 2, Building #1, Jindi Culture Square, Jinhuai Road, Fengze District, Quanzhou, China.