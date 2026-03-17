Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on state of travel, rising jet fuel costs and TSA staffing shortage

CNBC’s Phil LeBeau and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of travel demand, company guidance, impact of higher jet fuel prices, DHS funding, TSA staffing shortages, and more.
06:36
Tue, Mar 17 20267:08 AM EDT
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CNBC’s Phil LeBeau and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of travel demand, company guidance, impact of higher jet fuel prices, DHS funding, TSA staffing shortages, and more.
06:36
Tue, Mar 17 20267:08 AM EDT
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