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Wealthy golden visa holders evacuated from UAE as Iran conflict escalates

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As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East for the third week, people are looking to evacuate the region — not only tourists, but also golden visa holders.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in an X post that the government has “implement[ed] evacuation plans and facilitate[d] the return of around 500 UAE golden visa holders and residents stranded abroad.”

The post said the actions are “part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all who live in the UAE, at all times and wherever they may be.”

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The UAE closed its airspace Tuesday after threats from incoming missile and drone ​threats from Iran opening operations shortly after, Reuters reported.

Golden visas have been booming across the globe, attracting some of America’s wealthiest seeking tax havens, safety and warmer weather.

airplane in dubai flying over town

The UAE announces it has evacuated 500 golden visa holders from the Middle East amid current tensions. (AFP via Getty Images)

Mo Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital that geopolitical tensions highlight the value of mobility.

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“Moments like this inevitably remind people of the importance of having mobility and optionality in an increasingly unpredictable world,” said Bennis.

airplane flying over city with smoke in dubai

The UAE closed its airspace Tuesday after threats from incoming missile and drone ​threats from Iran. (AFP via Getty Images)

“In recent days, authorities moved fast to support residents stranded abroad, arranging returns, activating contingency plans and even providing temporary accommodation,” he said. 

“The message is unmistakable: The country stands behind those who call it home.”

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Bennis said the UAE’s response should become a case study for how countries should support their citizens during times of geopolitical uncertainty.

“The UAE golden visa holders are not just investors; they are part of the national fabric,” he said. 

Iran's strikes on UAE

“The UAE golden visa holders are not just investors; they are part of the national fabric,” said one expert. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

To qualify for the UAE golden visa as an investor, individuals must make a substantial financial investment — such as placing at least $545,000 in a UAE fund or business, or holding an ownership share of similar value in a company. 

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The visa lasts for 10 years.

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Arton Capital’s Passport Index ranked the UAE as the most stable, providing freedom of mobility.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

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