Avex Music Group Announces Global Music Publishing Administration Partnership with Bruno Mars

The deal covers exclusive global publishing administration for music written during the term.

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Avex Music Group today announced a global music publishing administration partnership with 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. Under the agreement, Avex Music Group will serve as the exclusive global music publishing administrator for music written by Mars during the term of the deal which will commence upon the completion of his current deal with BMG/Warner Chappell.



Bruno Mars. Photo Credit: John V. Esparza

“Bruno Mars is one of the most culturally impactful songwriters of his generation,” said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. “We are honored to partner with him and support his future works through this global publishing relationship.”

Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to Avex and look forward to supporting his incredible songs.”

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music division of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world’s leading entertainment companies. Headquartered in Tokyo and Los Angeles, the company is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who oversees the global music group and also serves as a board member and equity partner. AMG specializes in music publishing, recorded music, studio operations, catalog and company acquisitions, as well as artist management through the world-renowned S10 Entertainment.

Avex Inc. operates globally across music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and more, employing over 1,500 people and generating $1B+ annually. The company represents 150+ groups, manages over 500 artists, and produces tours in Japan and Asia for global superstars like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Known for launching international acts like XG and ONE OR EIGHT, Avex is powered by world-class training academies and creative infrastructure. Its premier talent program, Avex Academy, develops thousands of aspiring artists through studios and academies across Tokyo and other major cities, supported by a national scouting team that auditions over 10,000 candidates annually.

AMG brings Avex’s creative and commercial vision to life on a global scale—bridging East and West through music and culture.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2936075/Avex_Music_Bruno_Mars.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2648605/Avex_Music_Group_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

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