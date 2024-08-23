Delta chief operations officer departing for another company after just over a year on the job

Delta Air Lines ‘ chief operating officer is leaving at the end of the month, the company said in a securities filing Friday.

CEO Ed Bastian said in an employee memo that Chief Operating Officer Mike Spanos is taking a job at another company.

His departure, after just over a year on the job, comes weeks after Delta suffered a meltdown in the wake of the massive CrowdStrike outage in July. Delta estimates those disruptions cost the airline some $500 million and said it will seek compensation from CrowdStrike and Microsoft .