Saturday, August 24, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelDelta chief operations officer departing for another company after just over a...
Travel

Delta chief operations officer departing for another company after just over a year on the job

admin
By admin
0
4

Delta Air Lines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on June 28, 2024.

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines‘ chief operating officer is leaving at the end of the month, the company said in a securities filing Friday.

CEO Ed Bastian said in an employee memo that Chief Operating Officer Mike Spanos is taking a job at another company.

His departure, after just over a year on the job, comes weeks after Delta suffered a meltdown in the wake of the massive CrowdStrike outage in July. Delta estimates those disruptions cost the airline some $500 million and said it will seek compensation from CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Read more CNBC airline news

However, Bastian said in the memo Friday that Spanos told him earlier in the summer that he was “considering opportunities outside of Delta.”

Delta doesn’t plan to replace Spanos, Bastian said. Instead, John Laughter, chief of operations and president of Delta’s TechOps maintenance and overhaul unit, and Allison Ausband, chief customer experience officer, will report to Bastian.

Spanos joined Delta in May 2023 and previously held the role of CEO at Six Flags Entertainment and executive positions at PepsiCo.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source

Previous article
Travel-obsessed woman ‘works’ the time-off system, visiting 28 countries on a budget
Next article
Hisense and Black Myth: Wukong Redefine the Standard for 3A Gaming Experiences on Large Screens
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024