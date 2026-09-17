DG Display Showcase Expands Global Project Capabilities with New Production Base

The planned 30,000+ sq. m. base will expand DG Display Showcase’s manufacturing, engineering, R&D and global project delivery capabilities for larger and more complex retail space projects.

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DG Display Showcase, a customized display and retail space solution provider, is developing a new production base to support the next stage of its global business. With a planned gross floor area of more than 30,000 square meters, the base will bring manufacturing, R&D, engineering and customer experience functions into one integrated facility. The new base is designed to support larger flagship stores, multi-store rollouts and more complex retail environments for international brands.

Founded in 1999, DG Display Showcase has 27 years of experience in custom display and retail space solutions. The company has completed more than 9,380 brand store projects worldwide and handles more than 200 customized projects each year. Its team includes more than 180 engineering and craftsmanship professionals.

Projects Are Getting More Complex

DG Display Showcase serves projects across jewelry, watches, fragrance, luxury retail and museum display. As projects become larger and more customized, their requirements increasingly extend across engineering interfaces, brand standards, local installation conditions and tight opening schedules. Different materials, display systems, lighting, electrical and security features may also need to work together within the same project.

For international brands, project delivery also requires consistent execution across locations, close coordination between design and engineering, reliable production schedules, international logistics and installation support. These requirements can involve multiple teams and project stages, increasing the need for close coordination throughout the project lifecycle.

These requirements are shaping DG Display Showcase’s plans for the new production base. The facility is being developed to connect design, engineering, manufacturing, verification and project delivery more closely, creating a more coordinated workflow for complex international retail projects.

One Base, More Capabilities

The new production base will include a Smart Manufacturing Center, an R&D and Design Center, a Global Display Experience Center and business and customer experience areas.

These functions are designed to work together across the project lifecycle. R&D and design teams can work closely with engineering teams on materials, structures, lighting and display solutions. Manufacturing teams can then work from the same project requirements, while verification and customer collaboration remain connected to the development process.

The Global Display Experience Center will also provide a space for customers to review materials, engineering solutions and finished display systems, and to discuss project requirements with DG teams.

The value of the new base comes from connecting design, engineering, manufacturing, verification and customer collaboration more closely. This structure is intended to create a more connected workflow from early design discussions through production and project delivery.



Rendering of DG Display Showcase’s planned 30,000+ m² corporate campus, featuring a Smart Manufacturing Center, R&D and Design Center, Global Display Experience Center and brand showroom. The integrated facility is planned to support the company’s future manufacturing, engineering, design and global project delivery capabilities.

Design Must Work in Production

Complex retail design requires more than a strong visual concept. The design must also work through production, transportation and installation.

DG Display Showcase plans to strengthen its engineering work around complex metal structures, curved components, bent glass, precision assembly, integrated lighting and intelligent security systems.

The R&D and Design Center will help teams review structural feasibility, materials, hardware, lighting and installation requirements before production begins. This process can help turn design concepts into solutions that can be manufactured, transported and installed across different markets.

Quality Starts Before Shipment

International installation can create risks for large luxury retail projects. Site schedules can be tight. Multiple teams may work on the same project. Small issues can affect installation time and project progress.

DG Display Showcase plans to increase factory pre-assembly and verification as part of the new base’s project workflow.

Teams can check structural connections, showcase joints, doors, lighting, hardware, electrical interfaces and installation points before shipment. Early checks can help identify issues while products are still at the factory.

For customers, this can mean fewer surprises at the installation site and more consistent results across multiple locations.

Building for Global Delivery

The new base also supports DG Display Showcase’s wider move toward intelligent manufacturing and integrated project management. The company’s 2026 development direction includes self-built facilities, intelligent manufacturing, AI-powered full-chain processes and digital twin models.

These initiatives are designed to improve coordination across the project lifecycle. The goal is to connect brand requirements, design, engineering, production, quality control and global delivery more closely.

For luxury brands, this creates a stronger foundation for flagship stores, chain-store projects, multi-brand spaces and museum display projects across different markets.

“Over the years, we have seen our customers’ projects become larger, more customized and more international. These projects have raised the requirements for every stage of delivery, from design and engineering to manufacturing and installation. The new production base is our investment in the capabilities needed for this next stage. We are building the foundation to manage complex projects, maintain consistent quality and support customers across different markets,” said Selina, Founder of DG Display Showcase.

Supporting the Next Stage

For DG Display Showcase, the new base represents a long-term investment in the engineering, manufacturing and delivery capabilities required for increasingly complex international retail projects.

About DG Display Showcase

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, DG Display Showcase develops customized display and retail space solutions for jewelry, watches, fragrance, museums and luxury retail environments. With more than 27 years of industry experience and more than 9,380 completed brand store projects worldwide, the company provides services spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, installation support and after-sales service. DG Display Showcase works with international clients on customized display systems and one-stop retail solutions developed around individual brand and project requirements.

Media Contact:

Official website: https://www.degreefurniture.com/

Company Name: DG Master of Display Showcase Co.,Ltd

Email: sales@degreefurniture.com

WhatsApp: +86 13922429233

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