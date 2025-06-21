TIANSHUI, China, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To encourage exchange and cooperation in cultural heritage preservation, promote mutual learning among civilizations, and advance the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, the Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage was held with great success in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, on June 20. The event was co-hosted by the Information Office of the Gansu Provincial People’s Government and the China Center for International Communication Development. Gansu Province, a crucial gateway on the ancient Silk Road blessed by the Yellow River, has nurtured a civilization that stretches back millennia.



Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage Successfully Concludes in Tianshui

Under the theme “Unlock Development Wisdom through Heritage Protection”, the event featured a video address by Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO. She affirmed that the Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage is an essential platform for deepening friendship and strengthening mutual understanding among nations. She also praised the collaborative endeavors of China and ASEAN countries in safeguarding cultural heritage, describing them as exemplary of practical regional cooperation.

During his keynote speech, Somlak Charoenpot, Vice President of The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage, pointed out that both China and ASEAN nations are safeguarding their cultural heritage through various approaches. He emphasized that, despite their similarities, Chinese and ASEAN cultures also display remarkable diversity, expressing his aspiration for all sides to join hands in fostering and sharing cultural identity.

