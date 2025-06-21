SIFF 2025: The Premier Launchpad for Chinese Movies and Their Global Promotion

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is currently in full swing, vividly demonstrating the booming momentum of Chinese-language movies. Across its five core sections and a series of themed events, Chinese-language movies are making a resounding statement—emerging not merely as cultural treasures, but as a globally impactful cinematic force that demands attention.

In the Main Competition, heavyweights like Cao Baoping’s ONE WACKY SUMMER, Qiu Sheng’s MY FATHER’S SON, and Wang Tong’s debut WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS demonstrate the industry’s ability to blend artistic vision with commercial appeal. Meanwhile, the Asian New Talent section highlights emerging voices: Bian Zhuo’s AS THE WATER FLOWS, Cheng Liang’s ODDS BEATER, Qiu Yujie’s SEVEN DAYS, Shi Renfei’s THE LAST SUMMER, and Fang Liang’s WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE, prove that the next generation of Chinese-language filmmakers is ready to carry the torch of this cinematic powerhouse.

Among those movies, AS THE WATER FLOWS delves into the complexities of parent-child relationships and inter-generational conflict. “This film resonates deeply with every family,” Actor Li Zhenping said, “Audiences may interpret it differently, but they share a common hope: for their own families to grow better and more fulfilling.” Director Cheng Liang tackled the ubiquitous subject of China’s national college entrance examination, the gaokao, in his movietic work “ODDS BEATER.” He said: “We focus on the gaokao but go beyond merely depicting it. Unlike some typically rousing stories, we employ a more nuanced approach to conveying the dilemmas.”

Beyond the competitions, SIFF also features the Chinese Movie Blockbuster Showcase, where nine movies were unveiled, including: DONGJI RESCUE, STRANGE TALES OF LIAOZHAI: LANRUO TEMPLE, A COOL FISH 2, GIFT FROM A CLOUD, THE LYCHEE ROAD, ASSASSIN IN RED 2, MAN HUANG JIN DI, ECHOES OF ENCOUNTER, and I KNOW WHO YOU ARE. These films collectively showcase the diverse grandeur of Chinese movie in 2025.

Guan Hu’s DONGJI RESCUE, shot with IMAX technology, recounts a WWII rescue mission. Producer Liang Jing noted, “Many of them explored their untapped potential and made big breakthroughs in acting. Actress Ni Ni took special body building exercises for her character.”

Furthermore, as an integral part of Chinese cinema, Hong Kong films have long been a driving force for innovation and exchange within the Chinese-language film industry. The festival also hosted the “Hong Kong New Power Projects Showcase” forum, focusing on industry collaboration and innovation. Meanwhile, the “New Opportunities for Southeast Asian and Chinese-Language Cinema” forum brought together producers and distributors from Hong Kong and across the region to explore co-production opportunities and cross-border marketing strategies. As Mr. Mak Sing Hei said: “As an important platform for promoting cultural exchanges in the film industry, the Shanghai International Film Festival has always been actively involved, hoping to provide opportunities for the display and development of Hong Kong film works and talents.”

