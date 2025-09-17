Special Promo Code and Coupons Available for Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju Flights

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, invites travelers to enjoy special savings through its “Golden Autumn Deal” until September 30, for bookings on Singapore–Incheon (Seoul) and Singapore–Jeju flights for travel through March 28, 2026.



Discover Korea’s Golden Autumn: T’way Air’s Seasonal Deals from Singapore

T’way Air operates daily Singapore–Incheon flights with A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft, departing Singapore at 11:00 p.m. and arriving in Incheon at 6:30 a.m. the next day. Return flights depart Incheon at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Singapore at 9:30 p.m.

The airline also introduced its Singapore–Jeju service on August 16, now operating daily with the Boeing 737 Max 8. This service departs Singapore at 2:15 a.m. and arrives in Jeju at 9:20 a.m. local time, while the return flight leaving Jeju at 7:45 p.m. and landing in Singapore at 1:30 a.m. the next day. Flight schedules may vary slightly, and full details are available on the official website.

To celebrate the season of golden foliage, T’way Air is offering the following promotions until September 30:

Up to 13% Off Promo Code : Enter promo code KOREASEP when booking to save up to 13% on Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju flights for travel through March 28, 2026 (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

SGD 30 Special Coupon: Valid on round trip bookings of Singapore–Incheon and Singapore–Jeju flights for travel through March 28, 2026.

Autumn in Korea offers travelers a vibrant mix of culture and nature. Seasonal highlights include the Seoul Fireworks Festival along the Han River, hikes to Bukhansan and Bugaksan mountains with panoramic city views, and the romantic Pink Muhly fields of Jeju. T’way Air flights from Singapore offers convenient access to these attractions, making autumn an ideal season to visit.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

