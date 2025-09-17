K-pop Icon WENDY Officially Releases “FLY” OST(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Closing Theme of the Film Believe, Inspiring Audiences with a Message of Dreams and Hope Worldwide

Produced by TJcrew, Showcasing the Essence of Artive PoP with Korea’s Leading Creative Talent

– Worldwide Release via Genie Music on September 17 at 6:00 PM KST –

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The original soundtrack “FLY” by Red Velvet’s powerhouse vocalist WENDY has been officially released. Made available worldwide through Genie Music on September 17 at 6:00 PM KST, the track has already generated significant buzz after being featured in the closing sequence of the HL Holdings(060980)-backed film Believe. The track was produced by TJcrew. Known for championing the concept of *Artive PoP within the K-pop scene, TJcrew once again collaborated with GREIGE to deliver a bold, dynamic sound for this release.



“FLY album jacket, courtesy of Ralfy”

Industry observers note that WENDY’s unmistakable vocal performance is the driving force that shaped this track into a sweeping anthem, reinforcing her standing as one of K-pop’s premier voices and key to the song’s emotional impact. The arrangement further heightens its cinematic quality. The mix was handled by acclaimed sound engineer Min Su Im, with mastering by respected audio mastering specialist Nam Woo Kwon. The track also features contributions from top-tier session musicians, including guitarist Jeong Hoon Gong, drummer Dal Jun Park, pianist Seung Yub Cha, cellist Hyo Sub Bang, bassist Jun O Shin and chorus Ye dam Lee

With a running time of approximately five minutes, “FLY” embodies themes of aspiration, perseverance, and the Movie “Believe,” creating a work that connects deeply with listeners around the world.

*Artive PoP

It is a genre pioneered by K-pop narrative-driven producers TJcrew, GREIGE, and miNes. The music draws from the Art-driven philosophy of “Art”, “Motive” and “Live”, emphasizing the value of creativity, inspiration from storytelling, and the authenticity of live performance.

