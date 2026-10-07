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Diversification builds resilience to geopolitical shocks: Banyan Group’s Ho Kwon Ping

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Banyan Group Founder and Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping discusses how a broad global footprint and financial resilience help the hospitality group weather geopolitical shocks, including Middle East turmoil.

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Wed, Oct 7 20261:13 AM EDT

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