Diversification builds resilience to geopolitical shocks: Banyan Group’s Ho Kwon Ping

Banyan Group Founder and Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping discusses how a broad global footprint and financial resilience help the hospitality group weather geopolitical shocks, including Middle East turmoil.
07:56
Wed, Oct 7 20261:13 AM EDT
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Banyan Group Founder and Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping discusses how a broad global footprint and financial resilience help the hospitality group weather geopolitical shocks, including Middle East turmoil.
07:56
Wed, Oct 7 20261:13 AM EDT
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