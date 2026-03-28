DJ SNAKE HEADLINES HISTORIC HARBOURFRONT SHOW

Higher Brothers, DJ Wordy, and Cantomania Complete the Lineup

Early Bird Tickets Open March 27

HONG KONG, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The full lineup for the most anticipated electronic music event of the year has been revealed. On Friday, 8 May 2026, DJ Snake will headline a massive outdoor show at Central Harbourfront Event Space – the inaugural flagship electronic music event of the French May Arts Festival 2026.

Joining him are some of the biggest names in Chinese hip-hop and electronic music: Higher Brothers (Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, Melo) making a special appearance – marking the first time the four members have reunited on stage in recent years. Also on the bill: 3x DMC China Champion DJ Wordy, and Cantomania’s own DJ Fabsabs and DJ Steffunn spinning Cantopop disco to open the night.

This is not just a concert. It’s a cultural collision: French electronic music meets Mainland China and Hong Kong’s most exciting artists, all set against the glittering backdrop of Victoria Harbour. From DJ Snake’s global electronic sound to Higher Brothers’ trailblazing hip-hop and DJ Wordy’s world-class turntablism, this lineup represents the very best of both cultures coming together on one stage.

What’s New: Full Lineup & Ticket Launch

Ticket Info

Early Bird Tickets 27 March 2026 (Fri) at 4:00pm – 30 March 2026 (Mon) at 12noon 15% off Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip Regular Tickets 30 March 2026 (Mon) at 4:00pm Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip Ticket Tier – Price (HKD) Back Standing: $680 Front Standing: $980 VIP Standing: $1,880 (inc. 2 drink coupons and dedicated entry lane0 Where to Buy Cityline / Trip.com / Ctrip

Event Information

Date 8 May 2026 (Friday) Venue Central Harbourfront Event Space The Night at a Glance 6:00 PM – Doors open 7:00 PM – Cantomania (DJ Fabsabs & DJ Steffunn)

8:00 PM – Main Act begins DJ Wordy

Higher Brothers (special appearance)

DJ Snake

From Cantopop disco to hip-hop, trap, and electronic music, the night is curated to build energy from the moment you arrive until the very last drop.

A Cultural Moment for Hong Kong

Presented by French May Arts Festival and organized by Occasions Digital & Events Limited, this massive open-air production marks the thrilling launch of the festival’s 33rd edition. French May Arts Festival 2026 is also a project financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

“This event embodies exactly what the Mega ACE Fund was created to support – world-class cultural experiences that put Hong Kong on the global map,” said Dr Adrian Cheng, Chairman of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee. “Bringing together French electronic icon DJ Snake with Chinese hip-hop pioneers Higher Brothers and turntablist legend DJ Wordy against our city’s iconic Victoria Harbour is a powerful statement about Hong Kong’s role as a cultural crossroads. We are proud to support an event that celebrates creativity, drives tourism, and energizes our night-time economy.”

A Special Reunion: Higher Brothers x DJ Snake

For fans of DJ Snake and Higher Brothers, this performance holds special significance. Following their 2018 collaboration on the special edition of “Made in China,” DJ Snake will share the stage with Higher Brothers in Hong Kong for the first time. That track became a cultural milestone connecting Chinese hip-hop with global electronic music, with DJ Snake’s signature production elevating the iconic song to new heights.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Higher Brothers’ formation. For the first time since the milestone, Masiwei, KnowKnow, PSY.P, and Melo—each thriving in their individual careers—come together as a full lineup to perform alongside their former collaborator, DJ Snake. Fans have waited a long time for this rare full-group appearance. An unmissable opportunity.

A City-Wide Celebration: Partners Driving Hong Kong’s Tourism & Night-Time Economy

This event is more than a single night of music – it’s a coordinated effort to showcase Hong Kong as Asia’s premier destination for entertainment, culture, and nightlife during the Labour Day Golden Week holiday period.

We are proud to partner with a growing network of leading organizations who share our vision of promoting Hong Kong’s tourism and night-time economy to the world. Our partners include over 30 organizations spanning across sectors such as cross-border ferry and coach services, hotels in Hong Kong and Macau, nightlife and entertainment venues, shopping malls, and lifestyle destinations, with strong support from our advertising media and sponsorship partners. Together, we are creating a seamless weekend experience for visitors from Mainland China, Macau, and across Asia – inviting them to experience Hong Kong’s legendary energy, from the concert stage at Victoria Harbour to the vibrant streets and venues that make our city shine.

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The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to French May Arts Festival 2026 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the grantee’s team) are those of the organisers of French May Arts Festival 2026 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

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