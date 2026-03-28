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Can Digital Technologies Safeguard Cultural Diversity? 40 Global Cases Offer the Answer

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BEIJING, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A report from CRIOnline: 

Scene of the Forum
Scene of the Forum

On March 27, 40 exemplary cases on protecting and promoting cultural diversity in the digital environment were released at the Creativity 2030 – 5th International Forum, featuring innovative, sustainable, and replicable global practices.

Following the successful first call in 2024, the second call was launched in November 2025 as part of UNESCO’s celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Nearly 150 submissions from 13 countries were reviewed by an international expert panel, with 40 selected for their innovative highlights and impact.

Spanning digital cultural industries, cultural heritage protection, and intangible cultural heritage innovation, the cases demonstrate how technologies such as VR, digital imaging, and immersive performance bridge cultures and advance SDGs. The initiative (call for cases) will promote global sharing through the forum, partnerships, a dedicated publication and other means, to turn these best practices into shared public knowledge.

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