Pricy airfare, airport chaos test travelers’ willingness to fly this year

Travelers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, US, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Mark Felix | Bloomberg | Getty Images

TOKYO/NEW YORK — Genevieve Price considers herself a great flight hacker. The 35-year-old naturopathic doctor based in San Diego usually buys basic economy tickets when she visits her family in New Jersey and then uses her Alaska Airlines frequent flier status to pick a seat, something that’s usually not allowed for those no-frills fares. “I like to travel a lot,” Price told CNBC at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where she was returning from Rome. But Price said she has her limits, and is planning to cap the spending she does on future flights, such as no more than $900 to Rome, where her partner is from. Consumers’ willingness to fly is being put to the test this spring as soaring fuel prices are leading to higher airfares. Cathay Pacific, SAS, Finnair and others are among the carriers that have already raised fares. Travelers also have to contend with hourslong airport security lines in the U.S. because of the second government shutdown in half a year that’s hitting the Transportation Security Administration, leaving many frustrated.

Fuel and fares

Fuel at major U.S. airports was going for $3.98 on Wednesday, up nearly 60% since before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The conflict has meant crisis for the aviation industry, particularly in the Middle East, where airspace closures have forced carriers to cancel flights and take longer and costlier routes. Airlines will brief investors starting early next month on the longer-term impacts, but they immediately started raising airfare or increasing fuel surcharges on tickets to help cover the rising costs. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told reporters at a company event in Los Angeles this week that airfare could go up 20% this year. Customers appear willing to keep booking even though carriers are passing those high fuel costs along to travelers, he added. Other airlines have also said demand has held up. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told a JPMorgan industry conference earlier this month that demand has remained strong in recent weeks and that the airline is “well-positioned” to recapture the spike in fuel from its own sales. U.S. airlines have seen solid demand for years. International travel has been a strong point, particularly for high-end leisure travel, which has brought so many visitors that governments from Japan to Spain have taken steps to reduce overtourism, while locals have protested. But airline executives said they will prune flights if demand falls. “We’re certainly going to be nimble in terms of capacity to make sure that supply and demand stay in balance,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said at the JPMorgan conference. United, for its part, is preparing for fuel prices to remain elevated through next year and is cutting about 3 percentage points off of its capacity in off-peak travel times, like midweek and redeye flights, Kirby told employees this month.

Fares up

Some of the higher fares are already here. Fares for flights across the Atlantic from the U.S. were going for $1,059, with three weeks advanced purchase, up 26.5% from the prior week, according to a Deutche Bank note on Monday. Domestic routes, including transcontinental flights and flights to and from Hawaii, were also up, the report said. Mary Jean Erschen-Cooke, a nurse from Cuba City, Wisconsin, who was setting out earlier this month from Tokyo on a 10-day trip through Japan with her husband, Paul, said she has a host of domestic U.S. family trips this year. “We haven’t booked our flights, but we should,” she said, adding that she and her husband would consider driving for one of them. She noted that gasoline prices are also up, which will affect driving.

Security snarls

The TSA PreCheck line at terminal B in LaGuardia Airport in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York City, on March 27, 2026. Leslie Josephs | CNBC

Along with higher airfare, travelers are facing challenges at airports this spring. TSA officers have been working without regular pay since Feb. 14 because of an impasse in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Nearly 500 TSA officers have quit, according to DHS and elevated call-outs have left airports short-staffed. That’s led to long security lines at major airports around the U.S., including in Houston, New York, and Atlanta. Wait times have exceeded three hours in some locations — longer than some of the flights those airports offered — as lines have snaked through terminals and outside of airports. Elizabeth Leddy, a 38-year-old classical pianist based in New York, said she flies several times a year. The long security lines, which were running nearly 90 minutes at LaGuardia Airport for TSA PreCheck flyers on Friday, could be a deterrent for her doing that in the future. Leddy said that if the security line was three to four hours long, “I feel like I could just drive.” DHS has blamed Democrats for the closure, which has become the longest partial shutdown in U.S. history. As of Friday afternoon, the Senate had passed a potential deal to end the shutdown, thought its fate was unclear. President Donald Trump separately said he would sign an order to get the more than 50,000 TSA officers paid. TSA officers will start getting paychecks as early as Monday, DHS said Friday. The Trump administration this week sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to several U.S. airports, though DHS hasn’t specified what their duties are. ICE officers, who also sit under the DHS umbrella, are still getting paid during the partial shutdown.

ICE officers were seen at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Friday morning watching security lines. “Even if this manages to slightly reduce wait times (we’re still reading about terrible wait times, so we’re far from big improvement), ICE presence could cause some individuals to fear traveling and upset TSA workers not getting paid,” Bernstein said in a note on Thursday. “Seems possible passenger throughput softens over the coming days and TSA screening YoY growth for this week turns slightly negative.”

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