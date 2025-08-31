Eat cruciferous vegetables, stand on one leg and use less toothpaste — plus 7 more health tips to help you have a great week

Hello, Yahoo readers! My name is Kaitlin Reilly, and I’m here to share the best health and wellness tips from around the internet. It’s all about simple changes you can make to improve your life — but if you’re up for a major overhaul, consider the wellness home trend.

As Kerry Justich reports for Yahoo, more and more people are looking for spaces that align with their health goals — whether that means putting a cold plunge in the garage, building a new house from scratch with toxin-free paint and a reverse-osmosis water filter or moving into a “wellness community” with other health-conscious folks.

And while some people are taking these renovations to the extreme, others are simply making sure their home has lots of natural light and views of nature — two things that research has shown to have an impact on your mental and physical health. Want to try it for yourself? Consider incorporating some biophilic design into your home by adding living plants, opening up the windows for some natural light or rearranging your space so that you’re seeing something lovely outside, like a view of your garden or a park.

In the meantime, take a peek at your local weather forecast (nobody wants rained-out Labor Day plans, right?), then check out your horoscope if you’re seeking astrological guidance. Finally, pick your “one small thing” to do this week to improve your well-being. Here are some options…

🥦 Eat cruciferous vegetables

Research published in the journal BMC Gastroenterology found that eating cruciferous vegetables — think broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and Brussels sprouts — can reduce your chances of developing colon cancer. About 20 grams per day (just two small broccoli florets) was linked to a “significant decrease” in risk, while 40 grams showed a leveling off in risk reduction.

Experts tell Fox News that these veggies are full of glucosinolates, which in the body are converted to anti-tumor compounds. They’re also rich in fiber, and eating a high-fiber diet has been shown to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancers. This week, load your plate up with an extra helping of broccoli, or try a fancy Brussels sprout recipe, like this copycat Red Lobster dish from our friends at Mashed.

🦵 Stand on one leg

Having good balance is crucial, especially as we age, as it can help us prevent falls and injury. To improve yours, check out the eight simple exercises a fitness pro shared with Prevention. An easy one you can practice anywhere is standing on one leg. Try balancing on one leg with your knee lifted to hip height and hold for a few seconds before switching sides, then repeat five times per leg. You can gradually work up to 30 seconds per side before making the whole thing more challenging by standing on an unstable surface (such as a Bosu ball). To ensure you don’t wobble, try holding your gaze on a fixed point.

🪥 Use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste

The more toothpaste, the better, right? Not so, oral health experts tell NBC News. It’s best to use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste rather than a hefty glob. “Toothpastes have surfactants — a detergent — which makes your teeth feel smooth, so you have an almost immediate sensation that you’ve cleaned your teeth when probably you haven’t done a good job,” dentist Fridus van der Weijden says. Plus, all that foam could mask bleeding gums, which can indicate issues like gingivitis, Lancette VanGuilder, president of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, notes. Another tip? Use an electric toothbrush with soft bristles, and make sure you clean your pearly whites for two minutes at a time.

🚿 Take a warm shower at night

If you start the day with a shower but want the best snooze possible at night, consider flipping your routine, Women’s Health reports. Research shows that a warm shower, ideally one to two hours before bed, reduces the time it takes to fall asleep. The reason? Showering in warm water forces your body to cool itself down, which sends signals to your brain that it’s time to relax and unwind. Taking a warm bath at night has also been shown to improve sleep, so hit the tub before bed if that’s your preference.

🫒 Move it … and go Mediterranean

Combining healthy eating with movement is a powerful way to prevent diabetes, a new study says. The research, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that a calorie-reduced Mediterranean diet paired with exercise cut the risk of developing diabetes in older adults with excess weight and metabolic syndrome by about 31%. The Mediterranean diet focuses on consuming vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, beans and olive oil while limiting red meat and processed foods. Need some meal inspo? Check out these dietitian-approved tips for following the Mediterranean diet on the cheap.

🍇 Snack on purple grapes

Research published by the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry found that grapes can help promote a healthier brain, heart and gut. That’s thanks to their polyphenols, which are phytonutrients that are known for their antioxidant properties. If you’re unsure which type to pick, go for purple: Dietitian Avery Zenker tells Real Simple that “the vibrant color of purple grapes signifies a potent antioxidant content.”

One expert-approved grape hack you might want to try? Dr. Jason Singh claims that letting frozen grapes melt in your mouth triggers the release of dopamine, boosting your mood.

🌳 Get outside

Need help focusing? Spending time in nature may help restore your attention span and stop your brain from getting fatigued, the Los Angeles Times reports. The tip comes from environmental neuroscientist Marc G. Berman, who found via lab research that there are cognitive benefits to spending just 15 to 20 minutes in nature. The theory is that nature provides an environment that is “softly fascinating”; you’re able to stare at a waterfall and enjoy it while also having other thoughts, which keeps your brain engaged without exhausting it. So next time you’re tempted to plop on the couch for an endless social media scroll, consider going out for a walk instead.

🥕 Pick vitamin A-rich foods

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that helps keep our vision sharp and our immune system functioning — and since our bodies don’t produce it on their own, it’s crucial to get it from food. Prevention recommends loading up on vitamin A-rich produce, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, kale and broccoli. Another option? Pick salmon as your protein source: Just 3.5 ounces of the fish contains 8% of the daily recommendation for vitamin A, dietitian Joanna Gregg notes.

🧘 Do high-intensity yoga for the best sleep

Exercise can help you sleep better, but new research says that one type is best. As the Independent reports, scientists from Harbin Sport University in China found that doing high-intensity yoga twice a week for at least 30 minutes per session offered the most sleep improvement when compared with other forms of movement like tai chi and walking. One potential reason is that yoga activates the parasympathetic nervous system, where our body rests and digests, but more research needs to be done. Still, if you’re regularly struggling to get quality shut-eye, try popping into a vinyasa flow class. It just might help.

💊 Consider magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps with more than 300 functions in the human body, including muscle function. But not all magnesium is the same, Prevention reports. In fact, there are many different supplements on the market that aid with different things. For example, magnesium glycinate is good for improving sleep, magnesium citrate helps with constipation and magnesium L-threonate supports brain health. Because supplements aren’t as tightly regulated as medications and can interact with other drugs, it’s best to talk with your doctor about which type and dose is right for you.

One simple way to ensure you’re getting plenty of magnesium is to pick foods rich in the mineral: Leafy greens, nuts, seeds and whole grains are all excellent magnesium sources. In the mood for something sweet? Pick dark chocolate — you’ll get dessert with a dose of magnesium.

