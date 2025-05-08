EZCast Debuts Next-Generation Wireless Display for Broader Applications at Computex 2025

TAIPEI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EZCast, the world-leading innovator and manufacturer of wireless display technologies, returns to COMPUTEX 2025 with its newest lineup of products, showcasing advancements that set new standards for wireless connectivity, collaboration, and content creation.



Break Barriers with the New 1 to 4 Display Solution

The new EZCast Omni Tetra is designed for high-performance wireless display across up to four screens, supporting an extended transmission range of up to 300 meters. It features a dual-antenna 2T2R configuration, allowing the transmitter to deliver optimized signals to dedicated 2T2R-equipped receivers through two independent channels. This setup ensures stable and smooth transmission, even through physical barriers. Powered by EZCast’s exclusive smart channel hopping technology, it dynamically avoids interference to maintain reliable connectivity, making it an ideal solution for multi-display environments, live demonstrations, and professional presentations where stability is essential.

Wireless Camera Monitoring for Creative Production

EZCast CamCast is designed to expand the wireless display capabilities of cameras, offering a flexible solution for content creators and small production teams. It supports real-time monitoring on up to four screens simultaneously, allowing users to view footage remotely without the constraints of cables. This wireless freedom makes on-set collaboration more efficient and mobile, streamlining workflows for video shoots as well as self-media content monitoring.

Work Smarter with Real-Time Wireless Touch-back Control

In response to the growing needs of digital collaboration, the new Office Link is designed to make co-working smarter and more efficient. In addition to wireless screen sharing, Office Link now supports touch-back control functionality, allowing users to interact with the source device directly from the receiving screen using a touchscreen, keyboard, or mouse. This feature enables users to control and operate the presenter’s device remotely, making meetings more interactive and seamless, while eliminating the need to walk back and forth during discussions or presentations.

Visit EZCast at COMPUTEX 2025

See the future of wireless display in action at Booth Q1323, COMPUTEX 2025. Join us for live demos and claim your exclusive free sample — available in limited quantity, only during the show.

To book a visit with EZCast at Computex 2025, please register at: https://www.ezcast.com/exhibition

About EZCast

EZCast is a global innovator in wireless display technology, offering a wide range of display accessories, Wi-Fi dongles, and presentation systems. All products are quality-tested for reliable performance and user convenience. EZCast also provides OEM and ODM services for tailored business solutions,helping partners bring custom wireless display products to market efficiently and with high quality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ezcast.com/

