FAA weighs reducing Newark flights after hundreds of disruptions

U.S. airlines will meet with the Federal Aviation Administration this week to discuss cutting flights at Newark Liberty International Airport after a series of equipment failures and air traffic controller shortages sparked hundreds of flight disruptions and drew more support to modernize aging U.S. aviation infrastructure.

“What you see in Newark is going to happen in other places across the country,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. “It has to be fixed.”

Air traffic controllers tasked with guiding planes in and out of the New Jersey airport late last month lost the ability to see and talk to planes for about 90 seconds. Disruptions lasted for days and topped 1,000 delays after several air traffic controllers took trauma leave because of the stress of the incident, the FAA said.

A similar equipment outage occurred before dawn on Friday. On Sunday, the FAA said there was a “telecommunications issue” at the same facility, forcing it to slow traffic in and out of Newark “while we ensured redundancies were working as designed.” Runway construction at Newark has added to delays, vexing executives as the busy summer travel season approaches.