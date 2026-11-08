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Family trapped by powerful floodwaters until 2 neighbors grab a kayak and paddleboard

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After heavy rainfall caused severe flooding that trapped a desperate Florida family inside their home for hours, two neighborhood brothers with a paddleboard and kayak took dramatic action to do what they could to help. 

The rescue of a mother and son, plus their three dogs, took place Monday in Palm Bay, a city in Brevard County roughly 70 miles southeast of Orlando, as heavy rain flooded homes and streets across the area.

Brittany Grant, a Palm Bay resident, told ClickOrlando that floodwaters began pouring into her home — which forced her and her young son to climb onto the kitchen counter to dodge the rising water, she said.

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But with water continuing to rise, Grant called 911 to no avail, according to reports.

After Grant and her son remained stranded on the counter for hours, she decided to turn to Facebook to plead for help.

Multiple vehicles stranded in floodwater along US-192 in West Melbourne, Florida.

Two teenage brothers who lived nearby were able to come to the rescue after severe flooding trapped a mother and her son inside their Palm Bay, Florida, home earlier this week. Flooding is seen above in nearby West Melbourne on Nov. 2. (Craig Bailey, Florida Today via USA TODAY Network)

Her post caught the attention of a neighborhood mother — whose teenage sons, Lucas Marshall, 17, and Jonah Marshall, 15, set out to rescue the family using just a borrowed kayak and a paddleboard.

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Jonah Marshall told ClickOrlando he didn’t think twice about helping another family.

“Because they needed help, and they were in trouble and danger, so [I] just didn’t think about it and just went to help them,” the teen said.

Flooding in Palm Bay, Florida.

Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in Palm Bay, Florida, seen above, where two young brothers used a paddleboard and kayak to help a stranded family escape from the water. (Craig Bailey, Florida Today via USA TODAY Network)

Lucas Marshall described the rescue as “nerve-wracking a little bit,” but said he tried to keep Grant’s son calm by striking up a conversation.

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“It was good because, like, we’re physical and able to do it, so [we] might as well,” he said.

“So I was just asking him, like, ‘OK, what’s your name?’” Lucas Marshall added. 

Floodwater covers a road in Brevard County, Florida, after heavy rains.

Parts of Brevard County, also known as the Space Coast, were flooded due to heavy rains on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

“I was like, ‘How’s school going?’ I was like, ‘This is a weird day, isn’t it?’”

The stranded mom said that she was extremely grateful for her neighbors’ help.

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“The community came together and saved us,” Grant said, according to ClickOrlando. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know how we would have gotten out.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to Grant for comment.

“The community came together and saved us.” 

The flooding in Palm Bay also turned deadly Monday, when 34-year-old Joshua Bennett died after his vehicle became trapped in rising floodwaters.

Homes surrounded by floodwater along Pace Drive in Palm Bay, Florida.

A Florida mother credited her community with saving her family after two teenage brothers helped them escape rising floodwaters in Palm Bay, seen above. (Craig Bailey, Florida Today via USA TODAY Network)

His wife, Stacy Petit Bennett, told WESH 2 News he called her on FaceTime as water surrounded his vehicle.

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“He called me on FaceTime, and he was just crying, like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do,'” she said.

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