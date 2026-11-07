Urgent travel alert as nationwide strike threatens widespread disruption and delays

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Travelers heading to Spain this coming week are being urged to check flight and train plans ahead of a 24-hour nationwide strike.

Spain’s two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, have called a 24-hour nationwide strike for Nov. 11 over the housing crisis, The Independent reported. The U.S. Embassy says workers across sectors, including transportation and hospitality, have been called to participate.

Flights, trains and local transit could face disruptions, with demonstrations expected in major cities, though not all specific service interruptions have been confirmed.

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Demonstrations including picket lines may also prompt last-minute closures, cancellations, roadblocks and an increased police presence, according to an alert from the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Spain and Andorra. Shops, restaurants, museums and pharmacies may also close, according to the advisory.

“Demonstrations, both planned and spontaneous, will occur throughout the country,” it read. “Even protests, demonstrations, and gatherings intended to be peaceful can escalate quickly or have the potential to turn violent.”

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Some details on local interruptions are already available, according to the government of Catalonia’s website.

In Catalonia, public transportation — including Barcelona’s metro, buses and regional rail — is set to run at 25% of normal service during morning and evening peak periods: 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.

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The bus linking Barcelona and its airport is scheduled to operate at 50% of normal service. Outside the peak windows, no minimum service level has been set for passenger transportation, though that does not necessarily mean all service will stop.

Separately, Catalonia’s commuter and regional rail services will operate at 66% of normal service during peak hours and 33% the rest of the day on Nov. 10 and 12 amid the Renfe train-driver strikes.

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The strike’s effect on individual flights, trains and local services may vary. Travelers should check directly with their airline, train company and local transit operator for updates, and allow extra time to reach airports and stations.

The embassy also advises U.S. citizens to avoid demonstrations and crowds, monitor local news and follow instructions from police and local authorities.

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The walkout comes amid demonstrations over housing affordability. One of the major unions said its call seeks urgent action on the housing crisis, along with better wages and labor and social protections.

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Recent demonstrations and labor actions across Spain in recent weeks have highlighted several other issues, including rising rents and short-term rentals, calls to restrict tourism in Mallorca and Ibiza, and potential pay cuts for Barcelona port workers, whose protest temporarily blocked access to cruise terminals.

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Recent protests elsewhere in Europe have reflected varied local grievances, including housing costs, the cost of living and pressure on public services, according to reports, though they are not necessarily connected to Spain’s strike.

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Fox News Digital’s Kelly McGreal, Jessica Mekles, Andrea Margolis, Brittany Miller, Ashley J. DiMella and Teresa Mull contributed reporting.

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