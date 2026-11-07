China’s Chongqing Senior Industry Expo Showcases AI and New Services for Older Adults

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from iChongqing.



Representatives sign a cooperation agreement at the expo’s opening ceremony. (Photo/The Organizer)

Fall-detection systems, rehabilitation devices, and wheelchair-accessible vehicles are among the products showcased at the 20th China (Chongqing) Senior Industry Expo, which opened on November 6 and highlights technologies and services designed to help older adults live more independently.

Running through November 8 at the Chongqing International Expo Center, the event covers 40,000 square meters and has attracted businesses and institutions from eight countries, including Japan, Germany, France and the United States.

The event offers a window into China’s “silver economy” — products and services designed for older people — with offerings extending beyond medical care to travel, cultural activities, financial services and home adaptations.

A central focus is putting artificial intelligence and other technologies to practical use in elder care. Visitors can explore vital-sign monitoring systems, try smart walking aids and learn about home adaptations intended to make everyday activities easier.

Digital tools also support care providers. One care-home management platform integrates data on occupancy, meals, care and security. An accessible electric vehicle with a lifting seat and wheelchair lift offers transport for people with limited mobility.

International exhibitors include Japanese companies Paramount Bed, Analog & Digital and Omron Healthcare. Other displays feature products and services from South Korea, Thailand and Kenya, connecting overseas offerings with China’s elder-care market.

Alongside these commercial opportunities, the expo addresses how services can reach rural communities with limited provision and scattered resources.

One example comes from Chongqing’s Dianjiang County, where publicly built elder-care facilities operated through private chain management increased bed occupancy from 34.2% to 81.2%, according to an October 2026 release by the county government. Rural mutual-aid care is also among the exhibition’s dedicated themes.

Cooperation is another priority. Elder-care travel industry associations from 20 provincial-level regions signed an agreement to share resources across regional boundaries.

The four exhibition halls also emphasize older adults’ interests as consumers and participants in community life. Workshops include smartphone filming, video editing and drone photography, alongside traditional crafts, fitness activities and performances.

Free medical consultations, fraud-prevention sessions and assistance with applications for Chongqing’s digital senior-services card bring practical support into the exhibition halls.

By combining business exchanges with hands-on experiences, the event links product development with everyday needs, from safer mobility and accessible care to opportunities for learning, travel and social participation.

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