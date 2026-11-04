Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent off must-have skincare ahead of Black Friday: Hey Bud

Skincare doesn’t have to involve a multi-step routine.

It can be as simple as a few quality products that produce ground-breaking results.

This is where leading clean skincare brand, Hey Bud, take the lead for a completely natural and simple skincare regime for everyone.

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No matter what your target focuses are within your skincare journey, Hey Bud have produced visible results in as little as two weeks.

And this Black Friday, they are giving back to their loyal followers.

It’s a sale that even a certified shopaholic like myself can get around. Credit: Hey Bud

Ahead of the busiest time of year for shoppers, Hey Bud are slashing prices across their entire range.

Skincare enthusiasts can get their hands on up to 50 per cent off natural hemp-seed-oil skincare, kits and bundles.

Because we all know an everyday essential like skincare can run out before we know it and often at the most inconvenient of times.

So why not stock up on an entire year’s worth of your new favourite skincare products for a fraction of the price?

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Including some of Hey Bud’s best selling hidden gems like the Collagen + Hemp Neck Firming Serum.

It’s a runaway best-seller, reportedly selling one unit every five minutes.

“The difference in how my neck feels is what stands out to me. It feels softer to the touch, and I love that there’s no oily residue getting on my clothes,” said one happy user.

“What I appreciate most is how quickly this settles into the skin. Some products leave an uncomfortable layer behind, but this feels surprisingly weightless. Perfect for someone who doesn’t enjoy thick creams,” added another.

Made to firm, smooth and hydrate the often-forgotten neck and décolletage, it’s perfect for morning and night use with SPF on top in the morning.

When conducting an in house trial, Hey Bud found that 91 per cent of 27 women said their neck skin looked firmer after using the best selling Collagen + Hemp Neck Firming Serum.

Before and After using the Collagen + Hemp Neck Firming Serum. Credit: Hey Bud

Before and After using the Collagen + Hemp Neck Firming Serum. Credit: Hey Bud

But if your skincare regime focuses more on blemishes and dark spots, then why not snatch up something from their Blemish-Prone Skin range.

“I’ve been struggling with hormonal acne since I was 17 and I’ve always been so self conscious, especially now being in my 30s,” said Rebecca after only using Hey Bud for a month and seeing a massive improvement.

“Since using the Acne Clearing Treatment, I’ve not only seen a massive improvement in my acne, but also an enormous improvement in my confidence.”

Other standouts are the Peptide Eye Balm, the Peptide Firming Face Serum and the Hyperpigmentation Clay Mask, an evolution of the cult clay mask the brand started with.

It’s the Australian founded skincare brand that truly is focused on catering to a range of skincare needs.

And you can shop their entire catalogue at a fraction of the price ahead of Black Friday this year.

Shop the Hey Bud Black Friday sale online today — you skin will thank you for it.

Melbourne founded skincare brand slash prices across their entire catalogue. Credit: Hey Bud

Black Friday 2026: What and when is it?

Black Friday is the world’s largest annual retail shopping event, taking place on the day after U.S. Thanksgiving — falling on Friday, November 27, 2026.

What was once a single day has expanded into a multi-week November phenomenon, with many major retailers launching early-bird discounts from late October or early November.

The earliest historical use of “Black Friday” dates back to September 24, 1869, when two Wall Street financiers (Jay Gould and James Fisk) tried to corner the gold market, causing the U.S. stock market to crash

It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and has become one of the largest shopping events in Australia.

Top brands like Myer, The Iconic, Amazon and David Jones discount their stock from Black Friday onwards before further reducing prices on Boxing Day.

It’s the perfect time to stock up on presents for Christmas given it’s just shy of two months until December 25.

How does Black Friday work?

Black Friday is traditionally an in-store shopping experience but in recent years it has switched to online — and for some retailers both — so that no one misses out on the incredible deals.

Some retailers have started their sales before Black Friday and they run until Cyber Monday, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

Some brands will give customers a special code they need to input at the checkout to secure the deal while others will just be already discounted to their sale price.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday falls on November 30 this year and is just three days after Black Friday.

It usually signals the close of the big sale season before Boxing Day but depending on the retailer discounts can last right up until mid-December.

How can I get the best Black Friday deals?

The best way to get ahead of Black Friday and clock the best deals is to keep checking in with this 7You article.

The 7You monitors price drops as they happen, updating content as it moves — meaning you’ll always get the best bargain.

Start looking for Black Friday deals in the first week of November.

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