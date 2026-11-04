G Adventures reveals eight destinations to watch for 2027

Annual forecast spotlights trending destinations driven by expanded air routes and new visa policies

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Community tourism pioneer G Adventures has unveiled its eight destinations to watch for 2027. Rather than driving traffic to overcrowded hotspots, the small-group travel operator is promoting conscious strategies that funnel travel dollars into local host communities beyond busy hubs.

The 2027 forecast highlights regions benefiting from improved flight access, eased visa requirements, or surging demand for authentic cultural connection:

China: Following expanded visa-free entry, bookings jumped 52% YoY, prompting G Adventures to launch nine new itineraries, including National Geographic Journeys and Signature . The 19-day Signature: China From the Great Wall to Shangri-La visits Dunhuang’s Mogao Grottoes and Yumen Pass, featuring stays in fortress-style desert lodges.

Following expanded visa-free entry, bookings jumped 52% YoY, prompting G Adventures to launch nine new itineraries, including and . The 19-day visits Dunhuang’s Mogao Grottoes and Yumen Pass, featuring stays in fortress-style desert lodges. The Stans: Central Asia is booming, with bookings to Uzbekistan up 165%, becoming the top-booked region globally for the National Geographic Signature collection. The Stans: The Ultimate Silk Road Adventure takes travellers off-grid along Lake Issyk-Kul and Tajikistan’s Fan Mountains with local homestays and yurt workshops.

Central Asia is booming, with bookings to Uzbekistan up 165%, becoming the top-booked region globally for the National Geographic Signature collection. takes travellers off-grid along Lake Issyk-Kul and Tajikistan’s Fan Mountains with local homestays and yurt workshops. Sri Lanka: New direct flights are making Sri Lanka more accessible, prompting two new itineraries for 2027. The 12-day Sri Lanka Encompassed includes nature chalets in Digana, village farm walks, and hands-on local cooking classes.

New direct flights are making Sri Lanka more accessible, prompting two new itineraries for 2027. The 12-day includes nature chalets in Digana, village farm walks, and hands-on local cooking classes. New Zealand: Back in the spotlight as a major filming backdrop ( The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and The Legend of Zelda) , New Zealand is easier to explore thanks to Air New Zealand’s 2027 regional expansion. The North Island Multisport spends two nights off-grid at Blue Duck Station, an eco-sanctuary protecting the endangered whio.

Back in the spotlight as a major filming backdrop ( and , New Zealand is easier to explore thanks to Air New Zealand’s 2027 regional expansion. The spends two nights off-grid at Blue Duck Station, an eco-sanctuary protecting the endangered whio. Dominica: With a new international airport opening in 2027, Dominica is shifting from cruise day trips toward immersive stays. Geluxe itineraries offer active adventures, from hiking to Trafalgar Falls to swimming responsibly with resident sperm whales in a protected marine reserve.

With a new international airport opening in 2027, Dominica is shifting from cruise day trips toward immersive stays. Geluxe itineraries offer active adventures, from hiking to Trafalgar Falls to swimming responsibly with resident sperm whales in a protected marine reserve. The Seychelles: Moving past resort enclaves, a new multi-island adventure brings a different perspective as one of the only places on Earth to see free-roaming giant tortoises. The eight-day Seychelles Geluxe trip explores Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue via foot, kayak, and catamaran.

Moving past resort enclaves, a new multi-island adventure brings a different perspective as one of the only places on Earth to see free-roaming giant tortoises. The eight-day trip explores Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue via foot, kayak, and catamaran. Greece: Countering island overtourism, G Adventures is steering travellers toward northern mainland wilderness and historical mountain regions. Hiking Northern Greece explores traditional mountain villages and Mount Olympus (inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2026) on foot.

Countering island overtourism, G Adventures is steering travellers toward northern mainland wilderness and historical mountain regions. explores traditional mountain villages and Mount Olympus (inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2026) on foot. The Balkans: Albania (up 15%) and Bosnia & Herzegovina (up 59%) are surging as uncrowded Mediterranean alternatives. Hiking in Albania, Kosovo & Montenegro traverses the Valbona Valley and Rugova Canyon with family-run guesthouse stays.

Read the full global list here.

About G Adventures

Offering over 1,000 small-group adventures in 100+ countries, G Adventures is committed to changing lives through travel by harnessing the power of community tourism. gadventures.com.

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