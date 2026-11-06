Saturday, November 7, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelFlorida dad makes final FaceTime call to wife before dying in flash...
Travel

Florida dad makes final FaceTime call to wife before dying in flash flood

admin
By admin
0
8

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida father died after his vehicle became trapped in flash floodwaters, with his wife now sharing the details of a desperate final call before his death.

Joshua Bennett, 34, of Palm Bay, died Monday after heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Brevard County, along Florida’s east-central coast.

Bennett had reportedly left home to buy coffee when he encountered the rising floodwaters, according to WESH 2 News.

MOM OF 2 WHO DIED RESCUING SONS DURING BAHAMAS SNORKELING TRIP IS IDENTIFIED

His wife, Stacy Petit Bennett, told the outlet her husband called her in a panic as his truck became surrounded by floodwaters on San Filippo Drive.

“He called me on FaceTime, and he was just crying, like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do,'” Stacy Petit Bennett said.

View of flooding in Florida next to picture of Bennett

Joshua Bennett, 34, of Palm Bay, Florida, died after his vehicle became trapped in flash floodwaters in Brevard County. Seen on the left is flooding in a different part of Florida on Tuesday. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images; GoFundMe)

“And he said he’s in the middle of a river, and his car is, like, submerged with water all around.”

Stacy Petit Bennett urged her husband to break a window before the call abruptly disconnected. She said she called 911 and spent hours trying to get help for her husband.

NURSE IMPALED BY POLE DURING HIKE FORCED TO TREK 10 MILES FOR HELP: ‘A FREAK THING’

Bennett’s widow described him as an “amazing husband and dad.”

“Every life is important, and everyone deserves a chance to be rescued. To be saved. He was just 34 years old. His kids are young,” she said, according to WESH 2 News.

San Filippo Drive in Palm Bay

A general view of San Filippo Drive in Palm Bay is seen above. Joshua Bennett was one of two people who died during flooding in Brevard County, according to local news outlet WESH 2 News. (Google Maps)

Bennett was a father of four, including three children with special needs, according to his wife. 

His children include twin daughters who were born prematurely.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

His wife said their children have been asking when their father would be coming home.

Joshua Bennett smiling in undated photo

Joshua Bennett, seen above, reportedly left home to buy coffee before encountering rising floodwaters that eventually surrounded his truck on San Filippo Drive. (GoFundMe)

“He’s not here. I don’t have my support system. They don’t have their father,” Stacy Petit Bennett said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

Bennett was one of two people who died during the flooding in Brevard County. 

The other victim, Archie Richards, 78, was found dead inside his vehicle near Richards Lane and Hall Road, according to WESH 2 News, citing the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital reached out to Brevard County officials for more information.

Other deadly flooding incidents have claimed lives in recent months.

Floodwater covers a road in Brevard County, Florida, after heavy rains.

Parts of Brevard County, also known as the Space Coast, were flooded due to heavy rains on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

In October, a 24-year-old French travel influencer was among three women killed in Nicaragua when a pickup truck carrying travelers was swept away by strong currents.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this summer, a Utah family of five died after flash floodwaters swept through a hiking and canyoneering area near Sunglow Campground in Fishlake National Forest.

Source

Previous article
SILVERSEA MARKS HISTORIC OPENING OF THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH, THE SOUTHERNMOST HOTEL ON EARTH, OFFERING A NEW GATEWAY TO ANTARCTICA
Next article
Jannik Sinner parts ways with Aussie coach Darren Cahill
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024