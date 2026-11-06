BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 1, the 2026 TotalEnergies • Li-Ning Li Yongbo Cup 3v3 Badminton National Finals came to a close at the Li-Ning Center in Beijing. Shanghai Xi’ai Sports defeated Zhejiang Xinshengda 2–0 to claim the season’s championship title. Badminton world champions Fu Haifeng, Xu Chen and Du Yue, along with Tang Chun Man, a mixed doubles player from Hong Kong, China, joined badminton enthusiasts and partners from across the country to celebrate the season’s finale.



2026 TotalEnergies • Li-Ning Li Yongbo Cup 3v3 Badminton National Finals Conclude in Beijing

At the finals, Li Ning, founder of the Li-Ning brand and Chairman of the Group, delivered a video message: “Sport is not just about competition among a select few; it is a stage where ordinary people can pursue their passion.” His words reflect the tournament’s 17-year journey. What began as a training-based competition has gradually evolved into a nationwide platform connecting badminton enthusiasts. In the 2026 season, the tournament reached 21 cities across China, bringing together players from different regions, age groups and skill levels through their shared love of badminton.

Off the court, the “3v3 Longtime Friends” awards ceremony brought together players who had competed in the national finals for at least five years to share their stories. For these returning players, 3v3 is about much more than competition. It is an annual opportunity to reunite with old friends and renew their commitment to the sport they love. Their stories stand as a testament to the tournament’s 17-year journey.

Another highlight of this year’s finals was seeing champions take the court alongside amateur players, bringing elite-level competition and grassroots participation together. Fu Haifeng, Tang Chun Man, Xu Chen and Du Yue teamed up with children and representatives of the winning teams from regional events for friendly matches. Participants of all ages had their moment in the spotlight, sharing the joy of badminton through the experience of playing together.

The “3v3 Energy City Challenge” extended the spirit of participation nationwide. Badminton enthusiasts across the country rallied to boost the Energy Points of their local tournaments and hometowns. Guangzhou ultimately claimed the championship, with representatives of Guangzhou Minghao Sports taking to the stage to receive the award. The pride of the winning city and the enthusiasm of its badminton community combined to create a memorable highlight of the season.

Over its 17 years, the 3v3 Badminton Tournament has grown beyond a sporting competition into a platform where badminton enthusiasts come together and share the joy of the game. Looking ahead, the tournament will continue to join hands with players and partners to bring its “More Than a Game” spirit to even more cities.

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