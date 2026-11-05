“Ergonomic” Is Easy to Claim. LiberNovo Omni Pro Had to Prove It.

LiberNovo Omni Pro earns Ergonomic Product Certification from United States Ergonomics.

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LiberNovo today announced that LiberNovo Omni Pro has earned Ergonomic Product Certification from United States Ergonomics (USE), following laboratory testing with 18 participants and at least one month of real-world office or home use. The evaluation examined fit, pressure distribution, muscle activity and comfort during use. For a chair designed to maintain support as people change position, the certification provides independent evidence for its Dynamic Ergonomics approach, taking the “ergonomic” claim beyond product descriptions into laboratory measurements and everyday experience.



LiberNovo USE

Independent testing, in the lab and at work

Based in Glen Head, New York, USE is an independent ergonomics testing and consulting organization. Its work spans product-design consulting, human-factors testing, competitive evaluation and certification, covering office, aviation and automotive seating, keyboards, mice, hand tools and medical equipment.

The certification assessment comprised two stages: controlled laboratory testing, followed by extended office or home trials. Both stages had to meet the certification criteria. USE’s product-certification program combines objective measurements with user feedback to assess how a product fits and performs in use.

Four ways to assess support

Anthropometric Fit assessed body fit and adjustment range across approximately the 5th to 95th percentiles of body size. Pressure Mapping measured how weight was distributed across the seat and backrest, identifying areas of concentrated contact pressure. EMG Testing, or electromyography, recorded muscle activity during the evaluation.

A Two-hour Sitting Task simulated continuous office work, collecting ratings for comfort, performance and ease of adjustment. Together, these methods examined the relationship between physical fit, support and the sitting experience. After laboratory testing, participants used the chair in their usual workspaces and submitted ratings and feedback.

What the results show

An ergonomic claim is a starting point. Testing helps show what happens when people adjust a chair, sit over time and change position.

Among study participants, 89% reported that dynamic support was mostly or fully maintained during posture changes, indicating continuity of support as they moved. During the two-hour sitting task, comfort scored 9.2/10, reflecting participants’ experience beyond an initial seated impression.

Ease of adjustment scored 9.1/10, while lumbar-support adjustment scored 9.6/10, suggesting that participants could set up and fine-tune support without substantial difficulty. Across the muscles tested, EMG activity stayed below 2.2% of maximum voluntary contraction, indicating low measured muscular effort during the assessed tasks. Separately, 78% of participants said seat ventilation improved thermal comfort, describing a benefit they could feel during use.

These findings describe the tested participants and conditions; individual fit and experience can vary.

Fit includes movement

“Movement is good,” said Kevin Costello, a Certified Professional Ergonomist (CPE). “When I say fit, I don’t just mean body size. I mean a dynamic fit like movement.”

His explanation connects fit with continued support through changing postures. A chair’s dimensions and adjustment range are part of that relationship, alongside how its supporting surfaces respond when a person shifts, leans back or returns to a working position.

Designed around changing positions

LiberNovo positions its design as the “World’s First Dynamic Ergonomic Chair,” built around the principle that support should move with the user.

LiberNovo Omni Pro’s Bionic FlexFit Backrest adapts to back contours and posture changes. SynchroLink Dynamic Support coordinates the neck support, backrest, armrests and seat as the user moves. OmniStretch provides active rest through movement of the lumbar support, stretching the lower back while the user reclines. Active AirFlow helps manage heat and moisture during longer seated sessions. Adjustable neck support and armrests, with an optional footrest, accommodate different work modes.

Support for modern workspaces

LiberNovo Omni Pro suits private offices, shared workstations, focus areas, meeting rooms, creative studios and hybrid workplaces. Five recline positions span 105° to 160°, complemented by adjustable seat height and 4D armrests. Removable neck support and a detachable rechargeable battery allow flexibility in setup and workspace planning.

Media and readers can explore LiberNovo Omni Pro, request the full certification report through the media contact below, and learn about USE’s testing methods and certification process.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is an original-design brand focused on Dynamic Ergonomics, developing office seating that responds to changes in body movement. LiberNovo Omni Pro is its flagship ergonomic chair with powered seat ventilation.

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