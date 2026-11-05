Offers at least 33 inches of Economy Class seat pitch across most U.S. routes

Features 42–46 inches of Premium Economy seat pitch, delivering enhanced comfort for long-haul passengers

Connects five U.S. gateways with an expanding Asian network via its Incheon hub

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Air Premia is strengthening its competitive edge in the U.S. market by delivering spacious seating, tailored long-haul in-flight services, and an expanding route network providing differentiated travel options for passengers flying between the United States and South Korea.



Air Premia strengthens U.S. presence with spacious seating and expanded long-haul service

Recognizing the vital importance of personal space on long-haul flights, Air Premia has prioritized offering at least 33 inches of seat pitch in Economy Class. To further enhance passenger comfort across its long-haul operations, the airline recently retrofitted an aircraft previously configured with a 31-inch seat pitch to meet this higher standard.

The Boeing 787-9 (registration HL8703) entered service with its updated seating layout on October 31, offering a 33-inch Economy seat pitch, up from the previous 31 inches. To achieve this upgrade, total seating capacity was reduced by 18 seats from 344 to 326, representing an approximate 5.2% reduction in capacity per aircraft. This adjustment underscores Air Premia’s commitment to providing passengers with more personal space on transpacific routes.

With this modification, eight of Air Premia’s nine Boeing 787-9 aircraft now feature an Economy seat pitch of 33 inches or more. The airline plans to reconfigure its remaining aircraft during the first half of 2027, aligned with scheduled overseas maintenance and operational timelines.

In addition to Economy Class, Air Premia offers elevated travel experience in Premium Economy Class. Featuring 42–46 inches of seat pitch, wider seats, and premium onboard amenities, Premium Economy provides a superior environment for long-haul travelers. Passengers can select the option that best fits their travel needs, budgets, and seating preferences.

This seating strategy directly aligns with Air Premia’s focus on long-haul international travel. By concentrating on high-value, essential premium services, the airline continues to invest in cabin comfort and onboard enhancements that make a meaningful difference on extended journeys.

Air Premia’s market position is supported by its expanding flight network. The airline currently serves five U.S. destinations such as Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Washington, D.C. offering versatile options between the U.S. and South Korea. By routing flights through its Incheon hub, Air Premia provides passengers with seamless connection choices tailored to their schedules.

The carrier is also steadily broadening its Asian network. Air Premia currently flies to three Asian cities: Bangkok, Tokyo (Narita), and Hong Kong. Starting in December, the airline will launch phased services to Ho Chi Minh City, Sapporo, and Ningbo. These additions will further strengthen Air Premia’s regional network, offering broader itinerary options for travelers connecting between major U.S. and Asian cities via Incheon.

“For long-haul travelers, personal space, cabin environment, and product choice are essential factors in the overall flight experience,” said an Air Premia spokesperson. “Air Premia will continue to expand travel options by delivering seating configurations and in-flight services built for long-haul comfort, while further growing our global network.”

About Air Premia

Air Premia is South Korea’s leading hybrid service carrier specializing in long-haul international travel. Guided by its philosophy of delivering high-quality services with only the essentials, the airline offers a comfortable and premium travel experience at competitive fares. Operating a fleet of Boeing 787-9 aircraft, Air Premia connects Seoul with major destinations across North America and Asia. Its U.S. network includes Los Angeles, Newark (New York), San Francisco, Honolulu, and Washington, D.C. (Dulles). The airline also serves major Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Tokyo (Narita), and Hong Kong, with new services to Ho Chi Minh City, Sapporo, and Ningbo scheduled to launch in December 2026. By combining spacious seating, enhanced onboard comfort, and a competitive fare structure, Air Premia offers travelers an attractive alternative for long-haul international travel.

To book your flight or learn more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

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