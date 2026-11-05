NCCN and Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital Expand Collaboration to Advance Cancer Care Resources in Vietnam

NCCN and Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital sign agreement to enhance ongoing guideline adaptation efforts with the inclusion of additional hematologic and solid tumor information.

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the signing of a new agreement with the Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) and The Vietnam Cancer Association (VCA), expanding a longstanding collaboration to improve cancer care through the adaptation and use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines.

Under the new agreement, NCCN and K Hospital will work together to add three additional NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Adaptations for Vietnam:

B-Cell Lymphomas

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Thyroid Carcinoma

This marks an important expansion into hematologic malignancies and adds thyroid carcinoma, building on previous work on the following solid tumors:

Breast

Colon

Gastric

Hepatocellular

Non-Small Cell Lung

Ovarian

Prostate

Rectal

“The ongoing collaboration with Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital helps ensure that people with cancer in Vietnam receive timely, consistent, and high-quality care,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, CEO, NCCN. “This project combines global expertise with local insights for evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations tailored to the needs and realities of the country. We’re honored to be able to broaden the scope to now include the lymphomas, which are among the most common blood cancers, as well as thyroid cancer.”

The NCCN Guidelines® Adaptations for Vietnam provide recommendations based on proven best practices. They are adapted from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) to reflect differences in available resources, population needs, clinical practice patterns, and regulatory environments in Vietnam versus those in the United States, for whom the NCCN Guidelines are primarily written. The guidance is color coded to indicate which options are generally available, which are more aspirational based on cost or technical challenges, and effective substitutions in situations where the preferred standard of care is not feasible.

“These guidelines, developed in close collaboration with NCCN experts, have been thoroughly reviewed and discussed by leading Vietnamese oncology experts representing the Northern, Central, and Southern regions of the country,” said Prof. Le Van Quang, MD, PhD, Director, Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital). “The adapted guidelines take into account the resources and practice conditions in Vietnam and complement the national guidelines of the Ministry of Health. This serves as a vital resource for oncologists nationwide, supporting clinicians in making informed decisions from diagnosis to treatment for their cancer patients.”

The agreement signing took place in connection with the international conference Best of ASCO 2026 (Cancer in the Era of Global Integration), hosted by Viet Nam National Cancer Hospital in Hanoi on November 5–6, 2026, where more than 400 attendees and over 70 international experts witnessed the signing ceremony. NCCN representatives also participated in educational sessions. Dr. Denlinger was joined by NCCN Guidelines Panel Members Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stacey A. Cohen, MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Meena S. Moran, MD, Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital, and Sandy Srinivas, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute.

NCCN offers more than 90 international adaptations and over 180 translations of the NCCN Guidelines and related clinical resources, available for free at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® App.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF). NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital)

Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) is Vietnam’s leading cancer hospital and the highest-level referral center for cancer care under the Ministry of Health. Its history dates back to 1923, when the Indochina Radium Institute was founded in Hanoi on the site of today’s Quan Su campus; it was established as K Hospital in 1969. The hospital operates three campuses in Hanoi with 2,400 beds. In 2025, it recorded more than 436,000 outpatient visits and performed over 34,000 surgeries. K Hospital provides comprehensive cancer care, from prevention and screening to diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care, and leads national cancer training, research, and technical support for provincial hospitals. It works with international partners to bring evidence-based cancer care to patients across Vietnam. Visit benhvienk.vn for more information.

The Vietnam Cancer Association (VCA) brings together physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals dedicated to cancer prevention and control nationwide. Since its founding, the Association has played a pivotal role in advancing scientific research, establishing standardized clinical guidelines, and enhancing professional capacity across healthcare levels from central to local facilities. Beyond clinical and academic activities, the Association actively conducts public health education campaigns to raise awareness about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection. Furthermore, the VCA serves as a vital bridge for international collaboration, working closely with major global medical organizations to integrate modern oncological advancements into domestic clinical practice. Guided by a profound humanitarian mission, the Association continuously strives to improve patients’ quality of life and actively contributes to the national cancer control strategy.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

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