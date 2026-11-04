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Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel: AI will be a big positive for us

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Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of AI, state of the consumer, and more.

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Wed, Nov 4 20268:30 AM EST

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