Americans warned of violent protests as major tourist destination faces shutdown threat

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The U.S. Embassy has issued an urgent security alert for Americans in France, warning travelers to brace for severe disruptions, sudden curfews and the potential for violence as a massive nationwide strike threatens to paralyze the country on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Beyond widespread shutdowns affecting public transit, schools and healthcare, authorities warn that recent demonstrations have already escalated into property destruction and looting.

With France’s four largest railway unions joining the multi-sector walkout, unapproved protests are expected to spill outside planned routes through the weekend.

LOUVRE TURNS AWAY TOURISTS AS PARIS BRACES FOR RENEWED VIOLENCE FOLLOWING DESTRUCTIVE RIOTS

In response, local officials are implementing strict, short-notice curfews that restrict free movement and block access to public landmarks in major areas, including Paris and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The strike comes as unions demand higher wages, better working conditions and increased funding for public services, according to reports.

Travelers could face disruptions to trains and other public transportation as demonstrations take place across the country.

The embassy warned Americans to avoid protests and large gatherings, noting that recent demonstrations have turned violent and included property damage and looting.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Embassy for comment and further details.

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The latest warning comes after weeks of unrest created problems for travelers in Paris and other parts of France.

Violent demonstrations in October prompted localized curfews in several cities, while riot police used tear gas near Place de la République in Paris as clashes unfolded, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The unrest also affected some of the country’s best-known tourist attractions.

The Louvre was forced to close after protesters blocked entrances earlier in October, while travelers were advised to avoid common demonstration areas including Place de la République, Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation, Fox News Digital reported.

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Several major Paris museums, including the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais, later closed as authorities prepared for another round of demonstrations.

French officials deployed thousands of law enforcement officers and redirected demonstrations away from central Paris after earlier unrest left thousands of businesses across France damaged or looted, Fox News Digital reported.

With more demonstrations expected, the U.S. Embassy warned that protest routes could change and gatherings may take place outside areas approved by authorities.

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Localized curfews could also continue in parts of France, including areas of Paris, and can be introduced with little notice.

Americans in France are being advised to stay away from demonstrations, monitor local news and check for transportation changes before traveling.

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Andrea Margolis and Jessica Mekles, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.

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