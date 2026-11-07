Pigeon Showcases Parenting Innovations at CIIE 2026 Under “Boundless Joy of Newborn” Theme

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pigeon, a global leader in baby feeding and care, returned to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing baby care products and research innovations from around the world, together with its latest achievements in product development, smart manufacturing, and sustainability in China.

Bringing Together Global Feeding Expertise to Celebrate the Boundless Joy of Newborn

The joy of welcoming a baby is a feeling families everywhere share. Cultures and ways of living differ from country to country, but the love for a baby is universal.

As a highlight of this year’s exhibition, Pigeon has brought together, for the first time at CIIE, its most popular baby bottles from markets around the world, each bottle carries global newborn blessings, backed by Pigeon’s decades of feeding research. The Lamb Blessings Newborn Bottle Gift Set, inspired by traditional Chinese zodiac, also makes its debut at the show.

Pigeon has also created a dedicated newborn care area, showcasing products and solutions developed for the essential moments of a newborn’s daily routine—from feeding and cleansing to delicate skin care.

Building on Local Innovation and Smart Manufacturing to Support Families Worldwide

With more than two decades of experience in China, Pigeon continues to strengthen its local R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities. What began with bringing products and advanced technologies from around the world to China has grown into a comprehensive network of local research, product development, and smart manufacturing capabilities.

At this year’s CIIE, the Shanghai Climate Week 2026 Climate Lighthouse White Paper was officially unveiled, with the Green Manufacturing Project at Pigeon’s Shanghai Qingpu factory selected as a model case study. Through the use of clean energy, automated production processes, greater energy efficiency, and the development of more sustainable products, the project is enhancing product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and environmental performance in tandem.

Pigeon is also bringing the benefits of greener manufacturing directly to the products families use every day. The SofTouchⅢ Pure Series feeding bottles, combine science-based feeding, elegant design, and a commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The series reduces its carbon footprint through the use of lower-carbon raw materials and clean energy in production.

Looking ahead, Pigeon aims to bring more insights and innovations developed in China to parents and babies worldwide, sharing the boundless joy of welcoming newborn with families across cultures and borders.

Source