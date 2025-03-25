Flight passenger says dog barked ‘nonstop’ during 8-hour flight, sparking debate among travelers

An airline passenger traveling from Paris to Newark, New Jersey, took to social media to share a story about a not-so-peaceful flight.

In the “r/unitedairlines” forum on Reddit, a user titled their post, “Dog barking from Paris to Newark.”

“I have never experienced anything like this. It woke everyone up, it yapped nonstop from about an hour into the flight. I went to the back to go to the bathroom and it sounded like it was barking in my ear,” the post read.

FLIGHT PASSENGER SLAMS ‘SNEAKY’ TRAVELERS WHO VAPE IN AIRPORTS: ‘YOU AREN’T FOOLING ANYONE’

The user shared that the flight attendants encouraged the dog owner to bring the dog towards the back of the plane to settle down.

“It was quickly apparent that the dog was WAY too big for the carrier, it could not stand up. Or even lay down comfortably without the expansion panel open (they were),” the post continued.

The flight passenger says they recognized the mid-sized dog earlier, witnessing the pup misbehaving at the airport “stuffed into a tiny bag.”

“The dog was barking and scrambling to the point that the bag was flipping over. The lady did not care at all and when the flight attendant told her the dog was too big, her response was, ‘no he’s not.’ It was crazy,” said the post.

“What is wrong with people that they would do that to their pet,” the user concluded.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Other users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the encounter.

“More importantly, how did they allow the dog to board in the first place,” commented one user.

“If the dog was wedged into a carrier that was too small, that should have been reported to authorities to handle on landing for cruelty,” another user said.

“Poor dog. I can’t imagine how cruel that woman is to do that to her pet,” said another.

“Should have been handled at the gate before take off. What a fail,” another person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“This is why they shouldn’t allow dogs on planes. Makes me mad this,” declared a user.

Another shared a similar sentiment adding, “Way too many dogs in airports and on planes these days. I love pets, but people need to remember that’s what they are. Pets. Not children or babies.”

“I’m surprised the attendants allowed the dog on in a carrier too small for the dog. Especially for that long of a flight,” said a Redditor.

“I would be absolutely furious. Jet lag nightmare,” another person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On United’s website under “Traveling with pets,” the airline lists a few “traveler pro tips.”

“To keep them calm on the flight, it always helps to have a favorite toy, blanket or pillow that smells familiar,” the airline suggested.

Source