10,000 Runners Hit the Streets for Sands China Macao International 10K

Popular event promotes “tourism + sport” in Macao

MACAO, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K welcomed around 10,000 runners from 40 countries and regions March 16, who crossed the finish line after completing either the 10K race or the Fun Run.



Runners participate in the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K on March 16, totalling nearly 10,000 athletes from 40 countries and regions. This year’s 10K was an official activity of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” programme of events.



The route took the runners over the Sai Van Bridge and, for the first time, to the Cotai Strip, promoting the brand development of Macao’s sports tourism.



Sands China arranged for a group of 550 to join the race together, comprising Sands China team members and members of four local social service institutions, promoting the inclusive concept of “sports know no boundaries.” Sands China team member Xu Zhonghuang performed exceptionally well, achieving fifth place overall in the women’s 10K race and second place in her group.

Kenyan athletes Vincent Kibet Langat and Betty Sigei were crowned the overall champions in the men’s and women’s 10K races, with both setting new race records. In the men’s and women’s Macao athlete category, Wang Kun and Hoi Long won, respectively. Wang’s time is also a new Macao record.

The highly anticipated sporting event was organised by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macau. Launched in 2021, it has attracted approximately 40,000 runners to date since its inception. This year’s 10K was an official activity of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” programme of events.

Starting from Sai Van Lake Square and finishing up at the Olympics Sports Centre – Stadium, the route took them along Macao’s beautiful coastline, over the Sai Van Bridge and, for the first time, to the Cotai Strip. The runners enjoyed Macao’s picturesque landscape on the way, passing by tourist attractions unique to Macao. They were cheered on throughout the course by well-wishers, including Sands China’s signature entertainment performers from The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner Macao®, creating a festive atmosphere.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “Sands China is honoured to promote the in-depth integration of ‘tourism + sport’ and contribute to showcasing Macao’s unique characteristic of embracing diverse cultures with the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K. This year’s event attracted runners from around the world, featuring an extended route to the Cotai Strip for the first time. This enhancement not only promotes the brand development of Macao’s sports tourism, but also encourages the general public to engage in sports. Moreover, the Fun Run provided runners an opportunity to wear creative costumes on the theme of ‘Ocean Run,’ making it a unique and enjoyable running experience.

“Furthermore, we were glad to invite four local NGOs to join the race and demonstrate the spirit of inclusivity in sports and the power it has to contribute to an inclusive community, while encouraging a healthy lifestyle. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the General Association of Athletics of Macau in co-hosting the event and making it a success. By collaborating with the Macao SAR government and community sectors, we will continue to add brilliance to our ‘City of Sports’ through large-scale competitions, presenting a healthy and lively image of Macao.”

The 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K brought back the colourful Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award, where groups of runners used their creativity to dress in this year’s ‘Ocean Run’ contest theme, bringing awareness to the importance of protecting the marine environment and the sustainability of the ocean. At total of 10 groups were crowned winners, with each group awarded a hotel experience package from The Parisian Macao valued at MOP 3,500 each.

In order to engage more people in the exciting atmosphere of the event, Sands China organised an array of complementary activities. This included arranging for a group of 550 to join the race together, consisting of Sands China team members and members of four local social service institutions: Macau Special Olympics, Richmond Fellowship of Macau, Bosco Youth Service Network, and Holy House of Mercy’s Rehabilitation Centre for the Blind. The company also hosted pre-race training sessions for them. The aim was to promote the inclusive concept that “sports know no boundaries,” encourage and support sports development in the community, advocate the healthy habit of regular exercise, and bring together different forces to jointly build a harmonious and inclusive community through practical action – spreading the message of the importance of supporting underprivileged groups to exercise.

Sands China also arranged the Joyful Run with Sands Cares activity again this year, where Sands Cares Ambassadors arranged warm-up sessions on March 1 for Richmond Fellowship of Macau and on March 8 for Macau Special Olympics. The Ambassadors helped familiarise them with the route and ran pre-run warm-up exercises for them. They also shared tips for long-distance running to help them be prepared for race day.

The company also held a friendly warm-up competition for team members, in which around 30 selected runners also took a training course to help them be at their best for the race. This not only gave team members a boost in their training, but helped intensify their fervour leading up to the 10K. One of those team members, Xu Zhonghuang from guest services at The Londoner Macao, performed exceptionally well, achieving fifth place overall in the women’s 10K race and second place in her group (Group C).

For all participants in the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K, Sands China provided food and beverage discounts to elevate their overall experience, including for select businesses on Rua das Estalagens. In this way, Sands China hopes to offer local SMEs a way to promote their businesses while supporting community revitalisation and the local economy.

In collaboration with the SAR government, Sands China has organised a variety of sports events over the years, contributing to Macao’s development into a “City of Sports.” In addition to the Macao International 10K, the company’s many international sporting events have included badminton, fencing, golf, and exhibition basketball matches, along with accompanying community exchange activities. Efforts such as these attracted tens of thousands of athletes and spectators last year, creating a high-level international sports exchange platform for athletes from different regions. This October, Sands China is introducing The NBA China Games to Macao with two games – certain to bring a high level of excitement to the city and the region.

