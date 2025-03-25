Amazon Spring Sale fashion deals on 12+ editor-approved styles from Coach, Tory Burch and more

It may sound obvious, but as a shopping editor, I shop a lot. Yes, my title may be a dead giveaway, but I live and breath fashion and deals. You know how they say, “Do what you love and the money will follow”? Well, I kinda lucked out.

This year, I made it a mission to minimize my closet and only buy the really good stuff. When you’re trying to only shop the best, your dollar will definitely stretch farther if you make an effort to shop the best sales, which is why I’m excited to snag some quality pieces I’ve long had my eye on during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. We’re talking up to 60% off fashionable finds from designer big-wigs (like Tory Burch) and some of the retailer’s most well-known brands (like Anrabess).

The Big Spring Sale ends on March 31, so you have a few days to shop. But don’t wait too long — warmer weather is on its way.

Amazon The Coach Tabby handbag is a popular pick amongst fashionistas and celebs, including Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can score the Dark Stone color for a rare 25% off. Dark stone is a light brown shade you can wear all year round, but if you haven’t heard, brown is especially trendy right now. Paired with gold hardware, this soft pebbled leather bag exudes luxury. “I love this bag! It is absolutely beautiful,” said a shopper. “It’s simple but has just the right amount of elegance to it.” $263 at Amazon

Amazon Rainy days are on their way. Stay dry and look sleek with this timeless trench by an Oprah Winfrey-loved brand. It comes in six shades, but we’re partial to this chic olive hue with tortoise shell buttons — it gives that coveted “quiet luxury” look. This classic topper has been a stylish staple for ages and will balance out all those cheerful, bright colors you’ll want to sport this spring. “I’m so impressed with this trench coat. I personally think the green one looks luxe, so I would recommend that color… I thought it would be really lightweight, but it actually does have some weight to it and the inner material is nice and silky. I think I’m going to wear this for years to come,” wrote a five-star fan. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Looking for a dress that you can wear from day to night? This flirty little eyelet number is a good pick. It has a flattering A-line skirt and an elastic waist, and it comes in a wide range of colors. You may notice that it also looks like one of Anthropologie’s signature dress styles, but it’s a fraction of the price. “This dress is so pretty and great quality. It looks almost identical to the Anthropologie Somerset dress!” said a savvy shopper. “I ordered my usual size small … it fits me well and I really love it!” $38 at Amazon

Amazon Behold, a comfy maxi dress you can wear anywhere! Not only does it have a breezy design to keep you cool and comfy on future sweltering days, it also looks absurdly cute with a denim jacket. Oh yeah, and we can’t forget about its fun little slit, cap sleeves and pockets (yes, pockets!). “This dress is well-made, comfortable and very flattering,” said a shopper. “It fit perfectly, hugging only the best parts of my body! The weight of the fabric is great and not so thin as to cling as I walk. I love the pockets … . You can dress it up with jewelry and a scarf or keep it simple for a more casual look.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Linen pants are a spring essential for a reason, and this sleek pair is over 30% off with the on-page coupon. The drawstring waist lets you make them looser or tighter whenever you want, and the easy, breezy fabric keeps you cool amid the warmest temps. Shoppers say these are incredibly versatile, stylish and comfy. “Mildly obsessed with these palazzo pants! They are so comfortable and lightweight. I wore them in September in Italy and they were perfect, even on warmer days. The white ones are lined, so they aren’t see-through at all,” wrote one. Save $18 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Is it a cardigan or is it a coat? It’s both! Score this versatile piece for chilly early spring days while it’s on sale in a range of colors. This khaki hue goes great with jeans and leggings and can make any outfit look a bit more elevated. “Very nice fabric — nice feel and weight to the fabric,” said one stylish shopper. “Very soft, steps up the look of any outfit. I’m 5’3″ and it hits right at the knee. Looks so professional for work or completes a look with jeans. I will be buying more colors.” $45 at Amazon

Amazon A flowy, oversized button-down is a must for every spring wardrobe. This relaxed piece is a top seller because it combines that classic tailored vibe with a fun twist. The unique ruching at the cuffs adds a special touch and helps keep your sleeves clean, making it both stylish and practical. With details like that, it makes sense that so many customers say it will be their “go-to shirt for spring and summer.” Click the on-page coupon box to score 21% off. Save $6 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Some flip-flops are for the beach — others are for pairing with your favorite sundress or light jeans and heading out to brunch. These Tory Burch flip-flops have a more elevated feel thanks to their soft leather footbed and laser-cut logo on the top. Select sizes and colors are up to 20% off right now. “I love, love, love these shoes,” said one shopper. “I don’t know why I waited so long to buy a pair. They are so cute and surprisingly really comfortable! I’m already picking out my next pair. You can dress up or down they go perfectly with any style. Definitely worth the money!” $158 at Amazon

Amazon This lightweight cardigan is right on trend with its nautical stripes, crewneck and brass buttons. Wear it tied over your shoulders with a plain T-shirt or buttoned up with jeans on a chilly evening. If you prefer a little more color, this cardigan comes in 13 shades — all up to 60% off. Some shoppers even compare it to J.Crew. “So soft! And so cute!” said one fashionista. “I’m a big fan of the J.Crew Emilie Sweater — this one looks just as good, is less cropped, more fitted, and in my opinion is in a softer and warmer material … . It’s super stretchy too!” Save $40 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re not into wide-leg jeans but aren’t a fan of your skinny jeans anymore either, try a flattering bootcut pair. The ever-so-slightly flared cut jeans will elongate your legs, whether you wear them with booties or sandals in the spring. We know buying jeans online can be tricky, but these Levi Bootcut Jeans are 40% off during the Spring Sale, and of course, it’s Amazon so returns are free. Hey, they’re worth a shot! “These jeans are an absolute wardrobe essential!” said one happy customer, adding that they’re “not only incredibly comfortable but also super flattering, hugging all the right places perfectly. I love the nice stretch in the fabric—it makes them so easy to move in while still keeping their shape… I love them so much that I seriously want them in every color.” $36 at Amazon

Amazon Wearing a shirt dress is one of the easiest ways to look “put together” with little to no effort. This denim option has two pockets at the chest, elastic ruffled cuffs and an unfinished, fringe hem. Wear it with sandals, wedges or sneakers, layer on some of your favorite jewelry — and you’re good to go! This one is on sale in a few denim shades, including more blues, black and gray. One satisfied shopper said: “This is absolutely adorable! The little fringe, the color, the feel of the fabric is great. It’s a thick fabric, feels like high-quality and will be great for fall and cooler weather, too.” $37 at Amazon

Amazon We love a flattering dress that’s breezy, comfortable and versatile — like this one! This halter dress has a tiered, A-line skirt with a gorgeous crochet detail at the décolletage. The crochet wraps around to the back where there are two buttons to secure the dress (it’s a halter-style, but it doesn’t show any more skin in the back). We love this dress in white, but it’s also on sale in black, navy, pink and more colors. One honest shopper shared: “This dress rocks… I wasn’t feeling great about my body when I ordered this dress, but honestly, when I put it on, I could forget for a while. No elastic bands or anything to squeeze, it’s perfectly weighted and long enough to wear on a breezy day without it flying up. Despite the low price, this dress is pretty well made too. It’s double-lined, the top two buttons on the neck are stretchy enough you can pull it right over your head if you need to.” $31 at Amazon

