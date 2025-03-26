Meta, Bauhaus, Lukfook Jewellery and SMCP unveiled WhatsApp and conversational AI strategies with Omnichat

Utilise WhatsApp as a strategic business channel to create personalised, real-time customer journeys, leveraging different message categories and automation supported by Meta to enhance brand presence and drive measurable business results

HONG KONG, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Omnichat, a leading omnichannel AI customer experience platform offering conversational commerce solutions, recently hosted a highly scalable conference titled “Revolutionising Customer Experiences with AI”. The event explored how businesses can leverage WhatsApp and conversational AI to transform customer interactions and drive business growth, featuring insights shared by industry experts from the global social media giant Meta, the fashion apparel, bags and accessories retailer Bauhaus (whose key in-house labels include SALAD and TOUGH), the prominent jewellery retailer Lukfook Jewellery, and the international fashion group SMCP (owner of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac).

Omnichat, a Meta Business Partner, explained how to leverage WhatsApp Flows into marketing campaigns, enabling businesses to create, develop, and personalise customer experiences. They also announced new AI-powered solutions designed to help businesses deliver seamless, personalised customer experiences on WhatsApp at the event. Key features of the platform include an AI Customer Service Agent that provides 24/7 support and personalised issue resolution across integrated channels; an AI Marketing Copilot Agent to streamline campaign creation, from audience targeting and content generation to customer journey design; and an AI Sales Agent that boosts conversion rates by delivering tailored product recommendations and simplifying the sales process within customers’ preferred messaging platforms. “Our ‘Agentic AI as a Service’ platform goes beyond simple automation,” explained Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat . “It enables brands to create intelligent workflows that anticipate customer needs and drive meaningful engagement across the entire customer lifecycle.” The updated platform integrated enhanced loyalty programme on WhatsApp and social ad optimisation, streamlining customer re-engagement and maximising marketing ROI.

The widespread adoption of WhatsApp in Hong Kong—used daily by 85% of consumers (according to research by Kantar)—creates a unique opportunity for businesses to connect with customers throughout the entire customer journey. Vicky Yiu, APAC Strategic Partnership Manager of Meta , shared, “WhatsApp is for the next era of customer engagement. A well-defined WhatsApp strategy can drive significant business outcomes, from reaching customers at scale with ads that click to WhatsApp, to delivering targeted marketing messages and creating personalised in-thread experiences, all the way to streamline the conversion process.” Vicky further explained how WhatsApp Flows, APIs and automation, in conjunction with solutions like Omnichat’s, enable businesses to automate processes, provide 24/7 customer support, gain a deeper understanding of customer preferences through conversations, and ultimately build stronger, more personal relationships through WhatsApp business messaging.

Bauhaus, a multi-brand fashion and lifestyle retailer, has leveraged WhatsApp and Omnichat to achieve significant success in driving online-to-offline (O2O) sales and enhancing customer engagement. “WhatsApp has enabled us to achieve increased sales, improved customer support efficiency, and more optimised marketing campaigns,” stated Frances Wong, Managing Director of Bauhaus . “We have seen a 3x increase in leads and a 50% reduction in lead acquisition costs through ads that click to WhatsApp. Furthermore, our WhatsApp coupon campaign drove significant online-to-offline traffic, with a remarkable 65% redemption rate.” Frances added that their WhatsApp strategy, powered by Omnichat, has also enabled Bauhaus to improve customer support efficiency, with the chatbot automating 93% of initial customer interactions. Building on this success, Bauhaus is now exploring further WhatsApp features, including points-based loyalty programs, interactive gamification and WhatsApp catalog and payment, to deliver even more engaging customer experiences.

Lukfook Jewellery has successfully integrated online and offline experiences by leveraging Omnichat to offer 1-on-1 virtual shopping services on WhatsApp. This allows customers to browse jewellery collections from the comfort of their homes while receiving the personalised attention of a dedicated consultant. “Personal interaction is crucial when selling high-value jewellery,” explained Nash Chan, Senior E-Commerce Manager of Lukfook Group . “WhatsApp broadcasts, coupons, and interactive games allow our consultants to maintain a personal connection with clients, even remotely, and uphold our ‘Six Heartfelt Services’ commitment.” He cited a Chinese New Year campaign that distributed 2,000 ESG-friendly coupons via WhatsApp, achieving a redemption rate exceeding 16%. Nash also praised the speed of WhatsApp restock notifications for driving conversions, and the effectiveness of WhatsApp chatbot for handling 70% of initial customer enquiries. Additionally, Omnichat’s product referral links seamlessly direct customers from WhatsApp to Lukfook’s e-shop. The ability to track sales revenue for each consultant provides valuable performance data and motivates the sales team to deliver exceptional service.

SMCP, the international fashion group, leveraged Omnichat’s WhatsApp Business Platform solutions to transform its customer engagement strategy across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. This strategic move consolidated all WhatsApp communications for its Sandro and Maje branches onto a single platform, providing flexibility in transferring chats between different sales associates or stores, centralised management, and valuable data insights. “Our focus is on personalised 1-on-1 service, both pre- and post-sale, and on understanding our customers through data,” mentioned Howell Wong, Regional Director of Transformation and Operations of SMCP . “By analysing customer data and browsing behaviour, we create targeted segments for WhatsApp broadcasts, delivering tailored offers that have driven click-through rates of over 14%, compared to 3-6% for email. This approach has also resulted in a noticeable increase in traffic to both our e-shop and physical stores, optimising our marketing spending and efforts.” Additionally, having customer preferences and data stored in the Omnichat’s system ensures that valuable insights are retained, even with staff movements. With engagements based on customer tags, SMCP can tailor personalised interactions to individual preferences, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Howell also stated that the group is also taking the next step by exploring AI-powered personal shoppers, further elevating its personalised service approach.

The insights and strategies shared at the seminar highlighted how conversational commerce, and even AI, can effectively optimise customer interactions. Success stories from several leading brands clearly demonstrated how WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram Direct are reshaping the way businesses communicate with customers, setting a new standard for excellent customer experiences.



