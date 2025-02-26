Flight passenger says major airline offered thousands of dollars to travelers willing to give up seats

A traveler is sharing what appears to be a rare offer from an airline that enticed passengers to give up their seats on a flight.

In the “r/delta” Reddit forum, the flyer titled a post, “$2800 to give up your seat.”

“Never saw an offer go this high. Going from Seattle to Palm Springs last week. Got to the gate and there was chaos,” said the post.

FLIGHT PASSENGER REVEALS HOW TO OUTSMART SEAT SQUATTERS, SPARKING ONLINE DEBATE

The user wrote that due to mechanical issues the plane was swapped out for a smaller one, prompting the airline to ask passengers to give up their seats.

“Initial offer was $1000 a seat, not Delta miles or credit, but an actual Visa gift card worth $1000 and a hotel voucher,” the post continued.

The user shared that the offers began to increase as passengers began to board the plane.

“Two people jumped at $2200, another guy took $2500, and finally an older couple took $2800. As they were leaving they said, ‘We’re using the money to pay off our car,’” the user wrote.

The user asked why Delta did not originally offer $2,800 to the people waiting to fly, plus a hotel voucher, with the promise of flying out the next day.

“Do they also make that offer to people waiting for someone to give up their ticket[?]” the user asked.

AIR TRAVELERS WHO FEAR FLYING REVEAL THEIR TOP RITUALS BEFORE BOARDING A PLANE

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “In the uncommon event of an oversold flight, Delta empowers our people to solicit volunteers with compelling offers for those flexible to take a later flight.”

On Delta’s website under Contract of Carriage, rule 20 lists denied boarding compensation.

“Before denying boarding to any passenger holding a confirmed reservation on an oversold flight, Delta will ask other passengers on the flight to voluntarily give up their seat in exchange for compensation in an amount and form to be determined by Delta in its sole discretion,” the rule says.

Flyers took to the comments section to discuss their experiences and thoughts on passengers giving up their seats.

“It can happen…the longer people hesitate the higher amount,” said one user.

“I’d sleep in the airport for $2,800. I tried for $1,200 once but two people in the front beat me,” said another.

“It’s amazing how many people jump up for a few hundred.”

“I have a friend that used to do this every year down in Mexico on New Year’s Day, she’d basically go to the airport with the intention of getting paid $600-800 to stay an extra day,” another user commented.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“They’ll go as high as they need to avoid having to involuntary deny boarding. Sometimes you yourself can make an offer, for example, $1000, a confirmed seat on the next flight, and a hotel if the next flight isn’t until the next day, and the gate agent will instantly accept it just to get the flight out sooner,” wrote another.

“It’s amazing how many people jump up for a few hundred knowing they will always go up,” a user wrote.

“Does anyone ever get these offers if they’re waiting in the lounge before a flight?” one person asked. “I wish they’d text the request out via the app, not just announce at the gate.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brandon Blewett, the Texas-based author of “How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes,” told Fox News Digital that these offers often start at check-in with prompts in the airline’s app or kiosk.

“If there aren’t enough volunteers early on, gate agents will escalate offers, sometimes including alternative flights on other airlines or even cash-equivalent gift cards like Visa or AmEx,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In resort/vacation spots, I’ve seen them offer the voucher, plus [an offer to] book on a later flight in first class, plus accommodations/meals compensated for the extra time you stay in a certain spot,” Blewett added.

Source